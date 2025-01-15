Blue Dart Launches India's Largest Low-Emission Logistics Hub In Delhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) Express services giant Blue Dart has unveiled a state-of-the-art integrated logistics hub in Bijwasan, Delhi, to bolster air and ground connectivity in India's northern region.

Strategically located near the Dwarka Expressway and just 20 minutes from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the 2.5 lakh sq ft facility aligns with the government's PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, designed to enhance multimodal freight movement and connectivity.

The Bijwasan hub enjoys direct access to IGI Airport, Indian Railways, metro corridors, and major national highways, seamlessly integrating into the forthcoming Gati Shakti Logistics Corridor.

This connectivity aims to streamline cargo movement while boosting supply chain efficiency across the region.

Blue Dart's parent company, DHL Group, emphasized the sustainability aspect of the facility.“Sustainability is an increasingly vital differentiator in our industry,” said Tobias Meyer, DHL Group CEO.

The facility's solar power installations, boasting a 600-kW capacity, aim to reduce carbon emissions significantly, reflecting the company's commitment to low-carbon logistics solutions.

Equipped to handle over 5.5 lakh shipments daily, the hub is designed for high-volume operations, featuring an automated cargo sorting system that enhances throughput while minimising manual handling.

This advanced infrastructure ensures quicker turnaround times and supports the growing demands of businesses in the region.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel highlighted the hub's dual focus on scalability and sustainability.“The Bijwasan facility is more than an infrastructure investment. It reinforces our distribution capabilities and commitment to efficient, sustainable cargo movement,” he said.

As India's largest low-emission logistics hub, this facility underscores Blue Dart's vision of fostering a greener supply chain while boosting India's economic potential.

The company's focus on sustainability and cutting-edge logistics solutions places it at the forefront of India's evolving logistics sector.

The Bijwasan facility is expected to be a pivotal component in India's freight infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, reducing emissions, and driving economic growth in the years to come.

