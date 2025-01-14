Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For Friday, February 14

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:

POR ) announced today that it will host an analyst call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, February 14, to review its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results.

Portland General Electric plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 summary before financial markets open in the United States on February 14.



The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Nick White, Manager of Investor Relations.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at href="" rel="nofollow" portlandgenera , select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 14. The webcast replay will be listed under Archived Events within the investor website Events & Presentations page.

About Portland General Electric Company:

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR ) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to over 930,000 customers, serving an area of 1.9 million Oregonians. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE has the largest voluntary renewable energy program in the country and was ranked the No. 1 utility in the 2024 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. PGE is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. PGE is recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the company's commitment to creating a more equal, inclusive workplace. In 2023, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $4.6 million and volunteered over 23,000 volunteer hours to more than 400 nonprofit organizations. For more information visit .

For more information please contact:

Nick White,

PGE, 503-464-8073

