We-Connect Brings Linkedin Automation To Zoho CRM And Pipedrive For Sales Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Building on the success of its HubSpot and Salesforce integrations , We-Connect, the most effective LinkedIn automation tool , continues expanding its integrations program with the launch of a two-way sync with Zoho CRM and Pipedrive. Designed to meet the unique needs of small businesses, start-ups, and sales-driven teams, these integrations combine the power of LinkedIn automation with two of the most user-friendly CRMs, enabling teams to collaborate effortlessly across platforms.

We-Connect's Zoho CRM integration aligns with Zoho's mission to deliver a complete CRM solution for growing businesses, providing small teams with an efficient workflow to manage LinkedIn lead generation. Similarly, the Pipedrive integration focuses on sales-centric features, helping sales professionals track leads, manage pipelines, and close deals faster with the added benefit of LinkedIn automation.

Both the Pipedrive and Zoho CRM integrations deliver:

-Real-time notifications: Stay in the loop with instant alerts in Zoho CRM and Pipedrive for key LinkedIn events, such as new connections or message replies, ensuring timely engagement with leads.

-Enhanced contact management: Automatically sync LinkedIn connections into Zoho CRM and Pipedrive to build centralized, up-to-date databases of prospects and customers.

-Personalized outreach at scale: Import contacts from Zoho CRM or Pipedrive into We-Connect to execute custom LinkedIn campaigns with behavior-based steps.

-Streamlined campaign management: Add individual contacts or lists from Zoho CRM or Pipedrive to preexisting We-Connect campaigns, ensuring outreach efforts are organized and scalable.

“Zoho CRM has long been a favorite among small businesses because of its affordability, ease of use, and scalability,” said Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect.“For sales teams, Pipedrive offers unmatched simplicity in managing pipelines. These integrations bring LinkedIn automation into two powerful CRM ecosystems, giving users the tools to grow their network and manage leads more efficiently.”

For small businesses juggling multiple priorities, the Zoho CRM integration offers a clear path to stay organized. From managing prospect journeys to tracking campaign events, users can save time on LinkedIn while ensuring consistency in their outreach.

For sales-driven teams, the Pipedrive integration offers a streamlined way to keep pipelines active and opportunities moving forward. By connecting LinkedIn outreach directly with Pipedrive's deal-tracking tools, SDRs and BDRs can ensure every LinkedIn interaction contributes directly to their pipeline goals.

