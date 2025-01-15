Ajay Devgn's Azaad Vs Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Box-Office Predictions Which Movie Will Win The Money Battle?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The is gearing up for a big clash on January 17. Azaad and Emergency are set to hit the theatres. Both movies cater to distinct audiences and bring unique narratives to the big screen. But, early predictions suggest differing fates for these releases.

Azaad Box Office Predictions

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad introduces newcomers Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn's nephew, and Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's daughter. Ajay is doing an extended cameo in the movie .

The film's music, composed by Amit Trivedi, has created some buzz, especially with the song“Uyi Amma”. Rasha's dance and expressions in the song have gone viral on social media. However, the overall promotional campaign has been moderate.

| After Uyi Amma, Rasha Thadani's new song with Aaman Devgan goes viral | Watch

According to Pinkvilla, the film is expected to open with collections between ₹75 lakh and ₹1.50 crore, depending on the response to its release-day pricing. OTTplay estimates a slightly-lower opening-day collection for the period drama. It is estimated between ₹70 lakh and ₹1 crore. Azaad will need strong word-of-mouth to sustain its box office run.

Emergency Box Office Predictions

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has generated more attention due to its political narrative centred on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime. Despite its subtle promotional campaign, the film relies heavily on Kangana's star power to pull audiences to theatres.

| Kangana Ranaut: Directing Emergency movie 'wrong decision'

Box office experts, including Pinkvilla, predict an opening in the range of ₹1.50 crore to ₹2 crore for Emergency movie. This gives it a slight advantage over Azaad.

Azaad vs Emergency Verdict

While Emergency appears to have a stronger opening-day potential, Azaad could benefit from positive reviews and a growing buzz. With both films releasing on the same day, the ultimate winner will depend on audience reception and word-of-mouth.

| Bollywood set for 'overkill' with 50 film sequels lined up in next two years

The actual verdict will be decided after the movies' release. The battle begins on January 17.