Bupa Arabia Announces The Launch Of Its 2Nd Padel Tournament Season: A Celebration Of Sport And Community

Bupa Arabia is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the 2nd season of the Bupa Padel Tournament, set to kick off in Jeddah from January 16th to 18th, 2025. This prestigious event will bring together top corporate teams to participate in one of Saudi Arabia's fastest-growing sports, padel, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration of competition, community, and well-being.

The Jeddah will be the first of 3 regional events planned for the 2025 season, with upcoming tournaments scheduled in Dammam and Riyadh. At the end of the regional competitions, the winning teams will face off in the highly anticipated Bupa Padel Super Cup, which will be hosted at one of Saudi Arabia's iconic attractions, providing a memorable climax to this year's tournament series.





This year's Jeddah event is poised to be historic, featuring an impressive lineup of 64 male teams and, for the first time, 16 female teams. This milestone not only underscores the growing popularity of the sport but also marks a significant step towards greater inclusivity in the world of competitive sports in Saudi Arabia. As the tournament unfolds, participants will be greeted with an exciting opening ceremony, welcoming them back to the court for an exhilarating start.

The event will also feature a variety of engaging activities designed to enhance the experience for attendees. A dedicated fan zone will offer entertainment, live music, and a variety of refreshments, creating a lively atmosphere for all spectators. This will be an ideal space for families, friends, and colleagues to gather and enjoy the tournament while supporting their teams.

On the final day of the event, an exhibition match will take place featuring renowned international padel athletes, Leonel Aguirre and Federico Nazar, alongside Saudi Arabia's national team player Hatan BaDokhun and professional player Hani Halwani. This exciting match will showcase the talents of some of the world's best players and provide fans with a thrilling conclusion to the tournament. The event will culminate in a prestigious closing ceremony attended by a select group of VIP guests from the corporate and entertainment sectors, including representatives from leading companies such as defending champions Dallah Group, Saudia Group, Al Salama Hospital, Johnson & Johnson Med Tech, BAT Saudia, Unilever, and many others.

The Bupa Padel Tournament is designed to foster meaningful connections, encourage collaboration, and promote an active, healthy lifestyle. The event will enhance brand exposure for participating companies, offering them the opportunity to connect with key stakeholders while simultaneously contributing to the promotion of physical well-being in Saudi Arabia. With its emphasis on community engagement, the tournament aims to strengthen social ties through a shared passion for sports.

Bupa Arabia's“Live Right” Program:

In line with its commitment to promoting healthier living, Bupa Arabia continues to support its“Live Right” program, which encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles through physical activity, balanced nutrition, and mental well-being. The Bupa Padel Tournament serves as an extension of this initiative, aligning with Bupa Arabia's mission to inspire and empower individuals and communities to live healthier lives. By engaging with the broader public through sporting events like the Padel Tournament, Bupa Arabia reinforces its ongoing efforts to create a healthier, more active Saudi Arabia.

The tournament will begin daily at 6:00 PM and run from January 16th to 18th, 2025, at B Padel in Jeddah. With 64 male teams and 16 female teams, the tournament will provide a competitive platform that promotes teamwork, spirit, and collaboration across industries.

“The Bupa Padel Tournament is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of community, sport, and the relationships we build both on and off the court. This year, we're excited to expand the tournament to include more women's teams, furthering our commitment to inclusivity and promoting an active, healthy lifestyle for all,” said Amin Shaibi, Director – Segment & Trade Management of Marketing at Bupa Arabia.“We are proud to launch the second season of the Bupa Padel Tournament and are grateful for the support of our participants, partners, and the entire community.”

The Bupa Padel Tournament 2025 season promises to be an unforgettable celebration of sport, camaraderie, and meaningful connections, as we come together to champion physical well-being, inclusivity, and community spirit in Saudi Arabia.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was originated in kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1997 as a partnership between Global Bupa and Nazer group to become a contributive corporation in 2008 with the most successful allotment procedure in the insurance sector, and Bupa is considered a Saudi corporation that is part of the Bupa global network, and it provides healthcare services with international standards for individuals and families and for biggest companies and organizations in the kingdom, and its distinguished for providing the biggest international hospitals network including 1.2 million destination in 190 countries around the world.

And Bupa provides more than the regular insurance in which it established Bupa healthcare to provide healthcare services using the latest technological means due to Bupa's digital clinic and to having Saudi doctors in different majors such as family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and chronic disease care.

Bupa is distinguished with an environment that increases productivity and stimulates creativity, which had it qualified to win several prestigious awards in the field and its considered one of the leading companies in enhancing women status, and having Saudi youth until it succeeded in getting a significant increase in localization.