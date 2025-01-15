Rescuers in gold mine in South Africa extract 118 illegal miners

(MENAFN) Rescue operations at an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, have resulted in the extraction of 118 illegal miners over the course of Monday and Tuesday. According to the South African Police Service, 36 people have been confirmed dead, and the rescue efforts continue. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 83 miners had been rescued on the second day of operations, with 56 found alive and 27 declared dead. On the first day, 35 miners were rescued, and nine were confirmed dead.



A total of 82 individuals have been arrested during the operation, all facing charges related to illegal mining, trespassing, and violations of the Immigration Act. The operation began after several months of illegal mining activities in the area, and authorities are working to address the issue and prevent further illegal operations. South African Police Service spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed the numbers and details of the operation as they continued their efforts to bring more miners to safety.



On Tuesday, South African Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited the mine site to assess the progress of the rescue operation. Mantashe condemned the illegal mining activities, calling them criminal, and described the situation as "an attack by foreigners." His statement highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by illegal mining operations in the region and the involvement of individuals from neighboring countries.



The crisis in Stilfontein has been ongoing for several months, with over 1,500 illegal miners having surfaced from the mine so far. In late 2024, authorities recovered at least eight bodies from the site, underscoring the deadly nature of the illegal mining operations. Many of the miners involved in these dangerous activities are believed to be from neighboring countries, further complicating efforts to address the crisis.

