French nuclear submarine crew accidentally reveals patrol dates through Strava app

(MENAFN) According to an investigation by France's Le Monde daily, crew members of a French nuclear submarine accidentally shared the dates of their patrols using the fitness app Strava.



According to reports, the crew was using the app to keep track of their workouts while they were based at the Ile Longue naval facility in Brest on the west coast of France.



According to the research released on Monday, other users may be able to view and take advantage of the information that was posted on their public accounts, which could reveal specifics regarding submarine patrols.



Despite the fact that smartphones were mainly prohibited on the base, smartwatches, which have the ability to store and track data, were not used, which led to a security flaw.



The gadgets' geolocation information inadvertently revealed staff movements, jeopardizing what was regarded as a "fortress."



The French Navy confirmed the omission and admitted the problem to Le Monde, however they stressed that no breaches had an impact on station operations.



