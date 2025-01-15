Jordan, Denmark stress efforts to secure ceasefire agreement, enhance humanitarian aid

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Jordan’s Foreign Ayman Safadi emphasized the shared stance between Jordan and Denmark in their efforts to secure an agreement that would end the ongoing aggression against Gaza. He made this statement during a joint press conference in Amman after meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, according to a statement.



Safadi stressed that the current efforts must focus on securing an agreement that provides the necessary solutions to address the humanitarian disaster caused by the conflict, ensuring the rapid, sufficient, and practical delivery of aid to Gaza. He also highlighted the importance of securing the Palestinians' right to an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution.



In addition to discussions on Gaza, the two ministers addressed the situation in Syria. They expressed mutual agreement on the need to support a comprehensive transitional process in Syria that would lead to the rebuilding of a free, sovereign, and independent state where all Syrians can live in security, stability, and enjoy their full rights.



Safadi also noted that the threat from the Islamic State remains a serious concern. He confirmed that Jordan continues to collaborate with the new Syrian administration to confront this ongoing danger.

