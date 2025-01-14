Lewis Taulbee, Best-Selling Author, Announces Empowering 2025 Message: The Best Self Already Resides Within

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lewis Taulbee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author, expert, and entrepreneur Lewis Taulbee , renowned for his groundbreaking "Blue Collar Executive ," starts the New Year with an empowering message of self-love, gratitude, and authenticity. As millions embrace ambitious resolutions, Taulbee offers a fresh perspective, urging individuals to recognize their intrinsic value as the foundation for personal growth.

In his celebrated book "Blue Collar Executive," Taulbee emphasizes the principles of hard work, perseverance, and staying true to one's core values. He advocates for self-improvement not as a pursuit of external ideals but as an uncovering of the greatness already within each individual.

To inspire people to begin the year with purpose, Taulbee shares five practical steps:

1. Be Grateful – Start each day by acknowledging blessings. Gratitude forms the foundation of self-love.

2. Feel the Direction of the Wind – Align personal goals with life's natural flow rather than forcing against it.

3. Never Stop Dreaming – Trust that the tools to achieve one's vision are already within reach.

4. Listen to Your Heart – Allow instincts and inner guidance to lead decision-making.

5. Greet Every Day with Love in Your Heart – Approach life positively, ensuring actions align with a higher purpose.

Taulbee draws inspiration from the effortless harmony found in nature, likening personal growth to the natural flow of a river or the steady growth of a tree.“A river doesn't force its way upstream, and a tree doesn't strive to grow taller-it simply flows, grows, and thrives,” he explains.“We, too, can find fulfillment by embracing who we are and allowing life to unfold naturally.”

Through his writing and philosophy, Taulbee encourages readers to embrace gratitude, self-acceptance, and intentional living. His message, resonating deeply with readers of "Blue Collar Executive," reminds them that success is not measured by how far one has come but by the appreciation of the journey itself.

For more insights and inspiration from Lewis Taulbee, visit

About Lewis Taulbee

With over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Lewis Taulbee has excelled in the investment, management, and redevelopment of properties, including malls and hotels. He has held senior roles at Simon Property Group, Starwood Capital, and JLL, specializing in revitalizing distressed assets. Recognized by industry organizations such as ICSC and BOMA, Taulbee also serves as a court-appointed Receiver. Married for 34 years and a proud father of three, Taulbee exemplifies the values of hard work, dedication, and family.

