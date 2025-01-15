PM Modi In Mumbai Today: Navi Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory. Avoid These Routes Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Modi in Mumbai: Navi Mumbai traffic has issued a traffic advisory today on January 15, 2025 due to the Prime Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

PM Modi will attend events in Mumbai, including the inauguration of an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Khargar area of Navi Mumbai. You can check the routes and restrictions here.

| PM Modi in Mumbai: Meet Mahayuti MLAs, inaugurate ISKCON Temple Routes & Restrictions for PM Modi's Visit

As per the Navi Mumbai police , many roads and areas will be restricted to dignitaries, emergency service vehicles, police vehicles, and VIP vehicles.

The restrictions have been imposed on the following routes, as per the police's official notice:



From Ove Gaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle,

Road from Gurudwara Chowk to J Kumar Circle via BD Somani School, Road between gate number 1 and gate number 2 of the ISKCON temple.



From Prashant Corner to Ove Gaon Police Chowki and to J Kumar Circle - turn right near Prashant Corner to reach their destination.

From Shilpi Chowk to J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki - turn right or left at Green Heritage Chowk.

From Gramvikas Bhavan via Green Heritage Chowk - turn left towards J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki via BD Somani School.

From J Kumar Circle or Ove Gaon Police Chowki from Central Park Metro Station - turn right from Gramvikas Bhavan.

From Ove Gaon Chowk to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle - travel from Gurudwara to Gramvikas Bhavan and turn left.

From Gramvikas Bhavan to Gurudwara and J Kumar Circle - turn right at Ove Gaon Chowk. From Vinayak Sheth Chowk to BD Somani School and J Kumar Circle - turn right at Somani School.

| Maha Kumbh: PM Modi shares photos of first Amrit Snan, congratulates devotees Alternative Routes for Vehicles

Also Read | Meta puts 5% jobs in the chopping block based on performance 'No Parking' Areas Marked

The traffic police further said that roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicles and some places will be marked as“no parking”. Tirupati Kakade, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said,“On January 15, some roads in Kharghar will be closed to vehicles, and certain areas will be designated as 'No Parking'. Therefore, the traffic department has urged citizens to use alternative routes.”



Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk, to Gramvikas Bhavan, to Gurudwara, to Goregaon Chowk, and to Ove Gaon Police Chowki.

Goregaon Police Chowki to Ove Cricket Ground (Helipad), Corporate Central Park, Sector 29, to the event venue, to Bhagwati Green Cut, and to ISKCON Temple Gate Number 1.

Gramvikas Bhavan to Green Heritage and Central Park metro station. Both lanes from J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage.

| Ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar now moves SC challenging Delhi HC order Exemptions For Restrictions

According to Kakade, the vehicles that will be exempt from the restrictions include emergency services such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, and police vehicles.