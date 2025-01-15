Sweden Is Strengthening Its Defenses With Help Of Squad Of Drones
Date
1/15/2025 12:06:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Swedish company Saab unveiled a new technology for
controlling advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a press
conference titled "People and Defense," held in the city of Selene,
Azernews reports.
The technology, named "Gnadd" (literally translated as "small
annoying insects"), will be tested for the first time during the
upcoming military exercises "Arctic Strike," set to take place in a
month.
The drone fleet consists of hundreds of UAVs capable of
performing various functions, such as tracking vehicles,
identifying hidden soldiers, and gathering intelligence. The
control system uses a regular mobile phone, while built-in
artificial intelligence (AI) helps to systematize and analyze the
data collected in real time.
Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson emphasized that the use of
such technologies-based on automation, robotics, and AI-is an
essential step in adapting the country's defense capabilities to
the rapid evolution of military technology.
The Swedish military is also planning to introduce armed drones
that could be used as part of a drone squad. However, this
initiative is still under development by Saab, and the army is not
yet equipped with weapons for these UAVs. The use of AI-controlled
weapons, however, remains a controversial issue in defense
circles.
"There are definite risks associated with the use of autonomous
systems and artificial intelligence. Our position is clear: the
human factor must remain at the center of decision-making,
particularly when it comes to decisions about opening fire," said
Minister Jonson.
This innovation places Sweden at the forefront of integrating AI
into military systems. While the potential for UAVs and AI-driven
technology in defense operations is vast, questions about the
ethics and control of autonomous weapons continue to spark debate
within the international defense community.
MENAFN15012025000195011045ID1109091390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.