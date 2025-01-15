Sweden Is Strengthening Its Defenses With Help Of Squad Of Drones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Swedish company Saab unveiled a new for controlling advanced unmanned aerial (UAVs) at a press conference titled "People and Defense," held in the city of Selene, Azernews reports.

The technology, named "Gnadd" (literally translated as "small annoying insects"), will be tested for the first time during the upcoming military exercises "Arctic Strike," set to take place in a month.

The drone fleet consists of hundreds of UAVs capable of performing various functions, such as tracking vehicles, identifying hidden soldiers, and gathering intelligence. The control system uses a regular mobile phone, while built-in artificial intelligence (AI) helps to systematize and analyze the data collected in real time.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson emphasized that the use of such technologies-based on automation, robotics, and AI-is an essential step in adapting the country's defense capabilities to the rapid evolution of military technology.

The Swedish military is also planning to introduce armed drones that could be used as part of a drone squad. However, this initiative is still under development by Saab, and the army is not yet equipped with weapons for these UAVs. The use of AI-controlled weapons, however, remains a controversial issue in defense circles.

"There are definite risks associated with the use of autonomous systems and artificial intelligence. Our position is clear: the human factor must remain at the center of decision-making, particularly when it comes to decisions about opening fire," said Minister Jonson.

This innovation places Sweden at the forefront of integrating AI into military systems. While the potential for UAVs and AI-driven technology in defense operations is vast, questions about the ethics and control of autonomous weapons continue to spark debate within the international defense community.