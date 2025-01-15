Kadochnykova Comments On 'Language Incident' At Parajanov Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) People's Artist of Ukraine Larysa Kadochnykova commented on the“language incident” that occurred during the presentation of the Serhiy Parajanov Prize to the National Union of Cinematographers on January 9, 2025.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

“Memories of Serhiy Parajanov, as well as the movie Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors, still evoke the deepest emotions. I was confused... Yes, in everyday life and almost all my life I spoke and performed in Russian. The full-scale invasion has changed me, my native Lesya Ukrainka Theater, my fans, and our entire country. Ukraine is my home, and I am not going anywhere. I switched to the Ukrainian language on stage and try to use it as much as possible in my life. I hope that my sincere appeal will exhaust the misunderstanding that happened,” Kadochnykova said in a comment to Ukrinform.

In an exclusive commentary to Ukrinform, Kyrylo Kashlikov, general director of the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater, where Kadochnykova is an actress, emphasized:“The theater's position was formulated immediately after the start of the full-scale invasion. The team refused to use the phrase“Russian drama” in the name of the theater and refused to perform performances in Russian. In 3 years, we have built a repertoire worthy of a national theater, and all performances are in Ukrainian.”

As reported, during the ceremony of awarding the Serhiy Paradzhanov Prize, actress Larysa Kadochnykova spoke on stage in Russian, which caused a controversial reaction from those present at the ceremony in the Red Hall of the Cinema House and a wide public outcry after the video of her speech was distributed. When the audience demanded that she speak Ukrainian, she replied:“I act in Ukrainian in the theater. I'm sorry, I have the right to speak at least English. Please respect me, I have done a lot for Ukraine. I'm not going anywhere, I'm here, and I'm performing in the theater in Ukrainian. And most importantly, we have to love each other and respect each other. Ukraine is one country, and if we are at enmity and hate each other for trifles, we will die.”

Larysa Kadochnykova, People's Artist of Ukraine, winner of the Taras Shevchenko State Prize, is best known for her role as Marichka in the film Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors directed by Sergei Parajanov. The actress was born on August 30, 1937 and still actively plays in the theater, in particular in the performances“Music of Love. Larysa Kadochnykova's Benefit” and 'Solo for Percussion...' at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater.