Metinvest Suspending Pokrovske Coal Operations, Evacuating Workers As Frontline Nearing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Metinvest Group has announced the suspension of operations at Pokrovske due to the worsening security situation.

This was reported by the company's press service , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Metinvest announces the suspension of operations at Pokrovske Coal due to the evolving frontline conditions, power shortages and the deteriorating security situation," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Metinvest's management is implementing an emergency action plan to ensure the supply of essential raw materials for steel production at the Group's metallurgical assets (Kamet Steel and the Zaporizhstal joint venture).

Ukrainian raw materials will be replaced with coking coal from the U.S.-based United Coal Company, part of Metinvest Group. Existing coal stocks and additional coke suppliers will also be utilized to sustain steel production.

The company emphasized that employee safety remains a top priority. It has facilitated the evacuation of workers of Pokrovske Coal and their families.

Additionally, for those not involved in the suspension process, Metinvest is offering paid retraining opportunities and employment at other Metinvest assets in Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih.

Evacuated employees are being provided with financial assistance, free accommodation in dormitories, and support in enrolling their children in kindergartens and schools.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, coking coal extraction at a mine in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, was halted due to the advancing hostilities.