AMD To Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, after the close of market. Management will conduct a call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website ir.amd.com .

