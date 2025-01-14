Consumers Report Confusion About Over-The-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids, New Webinar To Answer Questions On Top Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HLAA -­the leading voice for those with, and at risk of, hearing loss-conducted an informal survey of 974 people on its website from October 2023 to December 2024. The snapshot survey gauged general attitudes and practices following the opening of the OTC hearing aid in October 2022, offering new, easier-to-get options for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss.

The survey has prompted HLAA to offer a new webinar to help educate the public, with a follow-up episode of its OTC 101: Ask the Experts Webinar Series

on January 29, 2 p.m. EST. This free, captioned webinar will look at a few top products, featuring manufacturers

and product specialists as panelists. Live attendees will have a chance to ask questions about a range of OTC devices and who can benefit from them. This webinar is part of HLAA's popular ongoing consumer resources about OTC hearing aids . Register in advance to attend live or receive the recording: hearingloss/otc101 .

The survey also found that overall awareness of OTC hearing aids was high, and more than half of respondents said they were hopeful or optimistic about this still-new class of products.

General results from HLAA survey of 974 respondents:



89% reported having hearing loss.

40% said they purchased a prescription hearing aid.

15% of respondents said they purchased OTC hearing aids. 44% said they were considering purchasing an OTC hearing aid.

Awareness and attitudes about OTC hearing aids from HLAA survey:



76% said they were aware of the availability of OTC hearing aids.

63% said they were hopeful or optimistic about OTC hearing aids. 55% said they were confused or had no information about OTC hearing aids.

"At HLAA, we're doing critical work advocating for affordable and accessible treatment options, insurance coverage of hearing aids and providing unbiased consumer resources so people can make informed choices about treating hearing loss," says HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley.

Untreated hearing loss can be

associated with other serious health conditions,

including depression, isolation, risk of cognitive decline and falls. [NASEM ]

Yet many people still don't get treatment. Although an estimated 29 million U.S. adults could benefit from hearing aids, fewer than one in five of those actually use them. [NIDCD ]



HLAA has seen a jump in visits to their online resources since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule that allowed the OTC hearing aid products to be sold directly to consumers. "The opening of the market is bringing a lot of attention to hearing health, and it's prompting a lot of good questions.

OTC hearing aids won't be for everyone, but they may offer earlier treatment for some adults. Most hearing loss is progressive, and it's a win to have more choices along the spectrum of hearing care," says Kelley.

"There's no such thing as a small hearing loss, and it's specific to each individual, so there's no one-size-fits-all solution. Hearing is an important part of overall health and well-being, and should be tested, protected and treated, no matter which type of product you choose," says Kelley.

HLAA provides ongoing advocacy, resources and a nationwide community of support to empower people to live full lives with hearing loss. They urge consumers to look for a good return policy before purchasing hearing aids, to be patient, as it's often necessary to try a few devices, and to get support from others facing hearing loss, such as through HLAA Chapters, Walk4Hearing, annual convention, webinars and other events .

HLAA's survey appeared on its website and social media platforms, and was shared with various webinar participants over the course of 14 months. It was not designed for scientific significance, but for general information on attitudes and awareness about hearing health.

ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America

is the leading voice of the growing number of people with, and at risk of, hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to affordable care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide network of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of chapters and state organizations. HLAA's Walk4Hearing

events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to individuals and families dealing with hearing loss.

Visit hearingloss

