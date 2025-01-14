UNICEF And Muslim World League Join Forces For $1.5M Education And Healthcare Programmes In Pakistan, Afghanistan, And Chad

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad/Riyadh, 14 January 2025 – UNICEF and the Muslim World League (MWL) have signed a $1.5 million agreement to boost education and skill-building programs in Chad and Pakistan, alongside improving maternal, newborn, and childcare services in Afghanistan.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah A. Fadil, UNICEF Representative to Pakistan, on behalf of UNICEF's Executive Director, Catherine Russell, and Dr. Shaima Alluqmani, MWL's General Manager of Strategic Partnerships. The event took place on the sidelines of the global conference“Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” hosted in Islamabad by the Muslim World League.

“Providing vulnerable children and youth, especially girls, with education and skills will empower them to reach their full potential and help Pakistan prosper,” said Fadil.“We look forward to working with the Muslim World League to ensure that no girl is left behind.”

The initiative will support diverse projects across Pakistan, Chad, and Afghanistan:



Pakistan: The "Green Skills Training Programme for Non-Formal Education Students" will focus on equipping adolescents-particularly girls-with green and digital skills. These essential competencies aim to enhance employability and empower the youth to contribute to a sustainable future.

Chad: The "Renovation of Koranic Schools in Lac" program aims to improve access to education by upgrading the learning environment in Koranic schools. It includes teacher training, the construction of 12 classrooms, and clean water provision for 500 students in two schools. Afghanistan: The "Improving Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Childcare Health Services (MNCH)" program is designed to enhance healthcare by strengthening facilities, improving clinical practices, and supplying necessary equipment. The goal is to reduce maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity while improving care coverage.

Dr. Shaima Al-Luqmani highlighted the MWL's commitment to tangible projects that positively impact the future of millions of girls and women in Muslim societies.“These initiatives and partnerships emphasize inclusivity, raising awareness, and correcting misconceptions that cast doubt on the legitimate right of girls to education,” she added.

This collaboration extends a partnership between UNICEF and MWL spanning over 14 years, which has delivered impactful results for vulnerable children globally. The joint efforts have addressed critical issues in education, health, social protection, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene).

About Muslim World League

Headquartered in Makkah, MWL is a non-profit organization promoting the tolerant principles of Islam and fostering cooperation across cultures to achieve peace and coexistence.

About UNICEF

UNICEF operates in 190 countries and territories, advocating for children's rights and focusing on the most vulnerable to ensure no child is left behind.

This agreement exemplifies the collective commitment of MWL and UNICEF to create sustainable, impactful solutions for the challenges faced by children and families in Muslim communities and beyond.