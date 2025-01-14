Raffles Jaipur Unveils Its Luxurious Spa Sanctuary For Emotional Well-Being And Holistic Wellness Of Guests

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th January 2025, Jaipur: Raffles Jaipur is excited to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated spa-a true sanctuary of luxury and holistic wellness. Located on the serene lower floors of the Zenana Mahal, the spa at Raffles Jaipur redefines tranquillity, seamlessly blending Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage with modern comfort and global wellness expertise.



A Bespoke Spa Experience

The Raffles Jaipur spa spans two luxurious floors, thoughtfully designed to cater to the discerning traveller seeking ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests are welcomed into a serene reception and retail hall, setting the stage for their bespoke wellness journey. The spa houses four exquisite treatment rooms-two doubles and two singles- each equipped with private steam facilities, changing areas, and shower rooms, ensuring the highest levels of privacy and comfort. Additional amenities include:



· Three relaxation areas

· Sauna room

· Twin jacuzzis

· Hammams

· Hot and cold plunge pools



Designed within the principles of Feng Shui, these spaces encourage the free flow of energy, nurturing a holistic balance of mind, body, and spirit.



Architectural Grandeur and Serenity

Echoing the grandeur of traditional Rajasthani design, the spa reflects timeless elegance with carved stone columns, archways, and soft jade hued walls adorned with delicate floral embellishments. The highlight is a unique double-height bathing pool, featuring both hot and ice-cold plunges-a revitalizing experience guaranteed to invigorate the senses and stimulate metabolism.



The Art of Healing:

Holistic Wellness at its Finest

The spa offers a curated selection of treatments and rituals inspired by ancient traditions and modern techniques. Drawing from Ayurveda, Aromatherapy, and therapeutic massage practices, the treatments incorporate natural ingredients like essential oils and plant-based elixirs to restore balance, vitality, and harmony. Key offerings include:



Maharani Retreat:

A regal 90–120-minute journey featuring foot rituals, aromatic massages, herbal-infused Kasa Bowl therapy, double cream envelopment, and polarity balancing sessions to rejuvenate the body and mind.



Personalized Healing Rituals:

Crafted to address detoxification, relaxation, and emotional well-being through tailored therapies led by expert therapists.

Sustainability and Emotional Luxury



The spa's philosophy draws inspiration from the lotus flower, a symbol of resilience and renewal. Partnering with Subtle Energies, renowned for their Ayurvedic aromatherapy products and sustainable practices, Raffles Jaipur combines luxury with responsibility. From biodegradable packaging to ethically sourced ingredients, every detail reflects a commitment to sustainability.



At the heart of the spa experience lies Emotional Well-Being by Raffles-a journey of self-discovery, curated to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Guests are intuitively guided by a personal Raffles butler, ensuring every element, from lighting and music to treatments, evokes a profound sense of balance and calm.



A Regal Retreat Like No Other

The Raffles Jaipur spa is a sanctuary of serenity and sophistication. Offering an unmatched blend of cultural heritage, architectural beauty, and holistic wellness, it sets a new benchmark for luxury wellness in India. Whether seeking stress relief, emotional balance, or physical rejuvenation, every guest embarks on a transformative journey, leaving with a renewed sense of vibrancy and inner peace.



"At Raffles Jaipur, we view wellness as a journey of both emotional and physical renewal. Our new spa is meticulously curated to offer personalized experiences that honour Rajasthan's rich heritage, while integrating modern wellness practices. It is a place where guests can reconnect with themselves and leave feeling refreshed and revitalized," says Binny Sebastian, General Manager, Raffles Jaipur.



