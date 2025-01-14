CODA Network Expands Content Offering With Becca Dudley's New TV Series DEADLY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CODA is excited to announce a new collaboration with

Becca Dudley's acclaimed show, DEADLY, a vibrant exploration of Jamaican music, culture, and artistry. Starting January 13, 2025, audiences can stream this captivating series that takes viewers into the heart of Jamaica's rich and electrifying cultural tapestry.

DEADLY is spearheaded by renowned personality Becca Dudley, who brings her passion and expertise to the project as executive producer. Known for her deep connection to and storytelling, Becca curates a dynamic lineup of exclusive interviews, powerful live sessions, and immersive documentaries that showcase the depth and diversity of Jamaican culture. Becca is a longstanding personality and presenter for MTV UK.

Bringing these stories to life is celebrated filmmaker Tim Foresta, who serves as director and editor. Tim's visually compelling storytelling ensures that each frame captures the rhythm, soul, and spirit of Jamaica.

Becca Dudley, Executive Producer of DEADLY, shared her excitement: "Jamaica holds a special place in my heart, and DEADLY is my love letter to its music and culture. This show is about celebrating the incredible talent and untold stories of Jamaica. I can't wait for the world to experience the magic we've captured."

Viewers can look forward to:

Exclusive Interviews: Conversations with iconic and emerging Jamaican artists, exploring their journeys and creative processes, including in-depth sit-downs with international artist Sean Paul, Valiant, TeeJay, Rajahwild, Chronic Law, dancehall divas Shaneil Muir and Kraff, and rising stars Zac Jone$ and Sarah Couch.

Live Sessions: Performances that bring the energy of Jamaica's music scene straight to your screen.

Documentaries: Deep dives into the history, people, and places that define Jamaican culture.

"DEADLY is more than just a show; it's an invitation to experience the soul of Jamaica," said Lexi Chow, CEO, CODA. "We are honored to stream Becca Dudley's incredible work and bring this cultural celebration to audiences worldwide."

DEADLY will premiere on CODA Network and be available for download and streaming on all platforms like ROKU, Firestick, Android TV, mobile devices.

