Netlist To Attend 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



Irvine, 01/14/2025 / 08:01, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Netlist, Inc.



Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth taking place January 14-17, 2025. Netlist will participate in 1-on-1 meetings during the conference.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing and empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit .

For more information, please contact:

Investors/Media

The Plunkett Group

Mike Smargiassi

...

(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

01/14/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group

