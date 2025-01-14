MIAMI MARLINS ANNOUNCE MIAMI LIVE! IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CORDISH COMPANIES, BRINGING NEW ENTERTAINMENT AND DINING DESTINATION TO LOANDEPOT PARK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through the introduction of Miami Live!, the Marlins reaffirm their commitment to the South Florida community and the surrounding neighborhood by providing a premier destination for connection and entertainment. This project represents a significant in the community, blending modern design with functional open spaces to create a dynamic environment where residents and visitors alike can unwind, socialize, and engage in year-round programming.

"It is with great excitement and pride that we announce the transformation of the West Plaza with Miami Live! – a communal space reinvigorated to bring joy and excitement to our fans and neighbors with opportunities for engagement," said Bruce Sherman, Miami Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner. "This project represents our commitment to our community, as we develop our ballpark's campus to feature dining, entertainment, and gathering options for everyone to enjoy. We are thrilled to have a well-renowned partner in The Cordish Companies, who are industry leaders with a great reputation in South Florida as well as across the sports and entertainment landscape nationally. Miami Live! will be a vibrant hub to gather and create lasting memories for all who visit."

"Miami Live! is a significant milestone for our organization, and we thank Miami-Dade County and our partner The Cordish Companies as we make this vision a reality," said Caroline O'Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business. "Our neighbors and fans are our priority, and this investment is an important example of our commitment to providing an elevated experience for all at loanDepot park. We look forward to the revitalized space becoming a beloved destination in our community."

"Miami-Dade County is proud to be an international epicenter for sports and entertainment. Now, loanDepot park, the home of Marlins baseball, the World Baseball Classic, Caribbean Series, Choque de Gigantes, and so many other great events, will welcome Miami Live!, a new development for year-round entertainment," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "This privately financed project embodies Miami-Dade's innovative spirit, and at zero cost to taxpayers, will provide an even greater experience for residents and visitors alike."

"Miami Live! in the heart of Little Havana is a long-awaited dining and entertainment amenity to the ballpark campus," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who represents District 5. "I'm so proud that this cherished neighborhood in my district will be the site for residents and guests to enjoy an open space with family and friends. I congratulate the Miami Marlins for this private investment that will bring jobs and an elevated quality of life to an emerging corridor near the Miami River."

The project is developed and designed in partnership with The Cordish Companies, a fourth generation, family-owned company and one of the largest, most respected developer-operators in the United States.

The Cordish Companies is a market leader in sports-anchored, mixed-use developments, partnering with many of the country's leading professional sports franchises and media companies including the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Comcast Spectacor, Bally Sports, NBC Sports, Professional Bull Riders and Sporting KC. In Florida, the Company operates projects in Miami and Orlando and is currently under development on a 223-acre mixed-use resort destination in Pompano Beach, Fla.

"The Cordish Companies is honored to have been selected by the Miami Marlins as their development partner in this dynamic vision for loanDepot park," said David Cordish, Chairman and CEO of The Cordish Companies. "We are proud to join our partners, as well as Miami-Dade County, to deliver a transformational world-class project that has lasting impacts on the community through job creation, economic benefits, exceptional new first-class amenities and year-round activations and experiences. Miami Live! will become the living room for the community and offer a new year-round gathering place for locals and visitors alike."

For over two decades, The Cordish Companies' Live! brand has dramatically changed the hospitality and entertainment experience nationwide, surpassing 60 million visitors last year to its destinations, many of which have played a major role in the rebirth of the cities in which they are located. This transformational effect has earned the Company an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence in recognition of its urban revitalization accomplishments and community impact, more than any other developer in the world. The Cordish Companies has long embraced a strong approach to community integration and involvement and is consistently named among the largest supporters of non-profits and philanthropic organizations in markets where they do business and are recognized as valued community partners.

As part of its commitment to fostering community spirit, the Marlins organization has prioritized sustainability and inclusivity in its design. Features like energy-efficient lighting, accessible pathways, and community art installations reflect the area's dedication to creating a welcoming environment for everyone.

The official opening of Miami Live! is anticipated for early 2026.



About loanDepot park:

Home of the Miami Marlins, loanDepot park is a state-of-the-art venue located in the heart of South Florida. Opened in 2012, the building features a modern design, including a retractable roof and operable wall that reveals a stunning view of Miami's iconic skyline. The ballpark combines sports and entertainment in a dynamic setting, as the concourse and seating bowl offer a 360-degree view of the playing field. With the venue's versatility, premium seating options, and flexible event spaces, it hosts a variety of concerts, events, and community gatherings. loanDepot park has also established itself as the Home of Béisbol, setting numerous attendance records as host of the 2023 World Baseball Classic and 2024 Caribbean Series. For more information on loanDepot park, please visit loanDepotparkevents .

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 60 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports- anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

