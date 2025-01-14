CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST DONATES $100,000 FOR LOS ANGELES WILDFIRE RELIEF

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CB&T selects three charitable causes to receive relief funding to aid

Angelenos and first responders - United Way Wildfire Response Fund, American Red Cross 2025 California Wildfires Disaster Relief and World Central Kitchen

California & Trust

(CB&T), one of California's leading banks, announced it will donate $100,000 to organizations providing resources and relief to those impacted by the unprecedented wildfires in Los Angeles. CB&T is donating to the United Way Wildfire Response Fund, American Red Cross 2025 California Wildfires Disaster Relief

and World Central Kitchen.

"The devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles is truly heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with everyone affected," said Eric

Ellingsen, president and CEO of California Bank & Trust. "On behalf of all of us at CB&T, we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting our customers, associates, and communities during this difficult time. To aid in the recovery efforts, we are donating funds to three remarkable organizations that are providing critical resources to those impacted by this unimaginable disaster."

Through its Wildfire Response Fund, United Way of Greater Los Angeles is addressing urgent, ongoing needs, which include support for low-income individuals and families whose livelihood has been disrupted, people experiencing homelessness and those who provide services to support them, and disruptions to community organizations and small businesses. To learn more, visit

unitedwayla/wildfire-response-resources/ .

The American Red Cross 2025 California Wildfires Disaster Relief is providing safe shelter, food, emotional support and other critical services to those in need. In shelters, disaster health volunteers are caring for minor injuries and replacing things like eyeglasses and medications, while mental health volunteers are providing comfort to those affected. In addition, the organization is mobilizing hundreds of disaster workers to support the wildfire victims, and moving truckloads of supplies like cots, blankets and water to be ready to support thousands of people in emergency shelters if needed. To learn more, visit

redcross .

The World Central Kitchen Relief Team is in Southern California to support first responders and their families impacted by the wildfires in LA. Their teams have mobilized across the region to provide immediate relief to anyone in need, which includes working with restaurant and food truck partners to provide comforting meals. To learn more, visit

wck .

"At CB&T, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the courageous firefighters and first responders who are tirelessly battling the fires and safeguarding our communities," added Ellingsen. "Their bravery and dedication in the face of such peril are truly commendable."

CB&T customers who are suffering losses, displacement and other negative impacts due to the wildfires are advised to contact their local branch or relationship manager for available assistance.

About California Bank & Trust (CB&T): CB&T has been helping Californians and their businesses grow and prosper for more than 70 years. A division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION ), CB&T continues to earn recognition year after year across California. CB&T has been voted "Best Bank" by readers of the San Diego Union-Tribune for 14 consecutive years, and "Best Commercial Bank" for 11 years in a row. Readers of The Orange County Register have also voted CB&T as the county's "Best Bank" for 11 consecutive years; CB&T was also twice named "Best Bank" in the Sacramento Bee's Sacramento Favorites; and the bank has consistently won Greenwich Excellence Awards for achievement in Middle-Market and Small Business. Its experienced and professional bankers are backed by major resources yet maintain local decision-making authority and regional market and industry expertise. Each is committed to providing clients with valuable economic insights and connecting them with the beneficial business relationships they need to succeed. To learn more, visit .

