Teledyne Lecroy Add Full Support For Embedded Displayport Testing Of Video Source And Sink Devices

The quantumdata M42de Analyzer/Generator now supports

ALPM emulation and Improved Connectivity Options

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Teledyne LeCroy Inc., a global leader in protocol test and measurement solutions, proudly announces enhanced support for Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) testing with the upgraded quantumdata M42de Analyzer/Generator . These enhancements include new support for Advanced Power Management (ALPM) emulation and a family of eDP adapters, offering improved connectivity options for testing embedded source and sink devices.

New designs of portable devices and computers and of automotive infotainment systems require new video transfer technologies to reduce power consumption, hardware footprints and cost, all while still delivering higher resolutions and refresh rate images with deeper colors. This has driven the adoption of Embedded DisplayPort, based on the popular DisplayPort standard, and increased demand for test solutions that enable functional verification for both eDP source and sink devices. The quantumdata M42de, which already supports comprehensive DisplayPort source and sink functional and compliance testing, now adds support for ALPM and AUX-less ALPM, allowing design and test engineers to validate their eDP 1.5a devices and seamlessly support these critical power-saving modes.

Key highlights of the quantumdata M42de eDP support include:



Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM) Emulation: Verifies traditional AUX transaction-based low-power entry.

AUX-Less ALPM Emulation: Tests AUX-less low power behaviors for quick transitions between sleep and wake states.

Support for All eDP Base Rates: Fast link training at all eDP 1.5a VESA recommended rates.

Trigger on ML_PHY_Sleep and Wake: Isolates eDP ALPM behaviors with hardware event triggers. eDP 30-pin and 40-pin Adapters: Optional adapters for popular embedded cables, enhancing connectivity.

For devices such as laptop PCs with an embedded display, eDP is the electrical interface for transporting video data from the system's graphics hardware to the internal display panel. eDP is widely adopted for premium displays as it provides the industry's highest resolutions and refresh rates. eDP applications include laptops, all-in-one PCs, premium tablets, automotive displays, and other systems that incorporate a display panel with a video or graphics video source.

Availability

The quantumdata eDP adapters can be ordered now; as well as ALPM enhancements that are part of the M42de Embedded DisplayPort license option. For more information, please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email [email protected] .

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight".

Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y.

For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at

teledynelecroy .

© 2025 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.