USAA Named America's Most Trusted Home Insurance Brand, According To Lifestory Research 2025 Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Insurance Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the latest Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Home Insurance Company Study, USAA has been recognized as the most trusted brand for consumers shopping for home insurance. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 102.5, USAA received the highest trust rating among well-known home insurance companies, based on insights from 5,485 consumers surveyed across the United States.The study also identified consumer trust ratings of other top-rated home insurance providers, including State Farm, Allstate, Farmers, Nationwide, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, American Family, and Chubb.The study found that consumers shopping for home insurance prioritize several key features when selecting a policy. Among the most important factors is affordability, with many consumers seeking competitive premiums that fit within their budget and comprehensive coverage, ensuring protection from a wide range of potential risks, including natural disasters and theft. Additionally, ease of claims processing and customer service quality are crucial, as consumers want a seamless and responsive experience when filing claims or seeking assistance. The financial stability and reputation of the insurance provider also play a significant role, with consumers gravitating toward brands they trust to be reliable in times of need.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

Eric Snider

Lifestory Research

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.