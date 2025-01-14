Better Earth Recognized As A 2025 Top Impact Company By Real Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth , a Certified B Corporation specializing in 100% BPI-certified compostable products, has been honored for the second consecutive year on the prestigious 2025 Top Impact Companies list by Real Leaders®. This recognition highlights Better Earth's steadfast commitment to its mission of delivering compostable packaging that makes sustainability goals attainable and fosters regenerative circularity within the foodservice industry.

The Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list recognizes purpose-driven businesses that create positive change for society and the planet through innovation, sustainable practices, and measurable results. This year, more than 300 companies from 15 countries competed for this prestigious honor, undergoing a rigorous evaluation focused on growth, accountability, and transformational leadership.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders® among so many values-aligned businesses," said Joseph Bild, CEO of Better Earth. "Our commitment to fostering a sustainable future through 100% compostable solutions and supporting a circular economy is central to everything we do. This recognition validates our efforts and inspires us to continue leading with purpose."

Better Earth's mission is to transform foodservice packaging by providing innovative solutions that benefit both businesses and the environment. The company's product line features BPI-certified compostable packaging made from rapidly renewable resources, aimed at reducing waste and supporting a circular economy. A recent innovation, Better Earth's US-made Farmer's Fiber product line, supports US small farmers and regenerative agriculture programs by utilizing perennial grasses to create high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing global community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders inspires responsible leadership by prioritizing employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. As an independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is committed to uniting farsighted leaders to transform a shortsighted world.

For more information about the 2025 Top Impact Companies, visit Real Leaders Impact Listing .

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a Certified B Corporation dedicated to creating a more sustainable future through 100% BPI-certified compostable foodservice packaging. Guided by its mission to inspire and implement solutions for a thriving planet, Better Earth partners with regenerative agriculture innovators and global foodservice leaders to reduce waste, promote composting, and support Climate Smart practices. Learn more at becompostable .

SOURCE Better Earth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED