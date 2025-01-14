Punjab Cabinet Pays Obeisance At Historic Gurdwara To Mark Maghi Festival

(MENAFN- IANS) Muktsar (Punjab), Jan 14 (IANS) Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, on Tuesday, paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Tutti Gandi Sahib on the occasion of Maghi festival in this Punjab town.

A sea of humanity was seen all over the roads leading to the gurdwara.

Those who paid obeisance included Vidhan Sabha Speaker Sandhwan, New and Sources Aman Arora, Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Social Security Minister Baljeet Kaur and Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

They all prayed for the welfare of the people.

On this special day, Harpal Kaur, mother of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, also offered prayers at the gurdwara.

Adequate security measures were taken by the police for smooth traffic on all the roads as people from all walks of life from far-off places came to pay their obeisance.

A special horse fair was also organised at Ghora Mandi where horses and different animals, birds and many kinds of dog breeds were brought by sellers.

The Maghi festival commemorates the martyrdom of 40 Sikh warriors who fought alongside the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh.

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming display of community service to mark the occasion, the Punjab Police Sewa Committee organised a langar (community kitchen) outside the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh.

During the occasion, an 'ardas' was performed for Sarbat Da Bhala, seeking the well-being and prosperity of all humanity.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav accompanied by Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill joined the 'ardas', underscoring the importance of community service and interfaith harmony.

Later, Additional Director General of Police S.S. Srivastava also attended the event.

The 'langar' was organised as part of the philosophy "Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Vand Chhako" (work hard, pray, and share with others) of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev.

This philosophy emphasises the importance of selfless service and community welfare.