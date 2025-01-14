Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (IGSRT): A Modern Approach To Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Experts recommend image-guided superficial radiation therapy (IGSRT) as a safe, effective-first-line for nonmelanoma skin cancer.” - Danny Zakria, MD, MBANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 5,000,000 Americans will get Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) this year. Multiple options exist for treatment but a newer approach, Image-guided superficial radiation therapy (IGSRT) is a non-invasive treatment that uses advanced imaging to precisely target and treat cancerous areas.



In a study reported in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, experts reviewed published studies on IGSRT to give 10 expert consensus recommendations on its use. According to these experts, IGSRT is a safe and effective treatment for these skin cancers that also has the potential to offer highly favorable cosmetic outcomes.



IGSRT uses high resolution dermal ultrasound (HRDUS) in conjunction with SRT to visualize tumors before, during, and after treatment. IGSRT can be considered as a first-line treatment option in certain clinical situations where surgery may not be medically optimal. However, studies have not investigated its efficacy for high-risk stage 3 or stage 4 tumors and there is no data available on its use for recurrent NMSCs. The panelists similarly stress that the mean follow up duration of approximately 70 weeks may not be long enough to capture all recurrences. The study highlights the importance of shared decision making when creating a treatment plan, incorporating patient preferences, patient history, and tumor characteristics into the final decision on how to best treat these skin cancers. While IGSRT is a newer approach, it is a safe and effective NMSC treatment that optimizes cosmesis and may offer a promising alternative to surgery in appropriate cases.



SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.



For more details, please visit or contact ....

Danny Zakria

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.