MEXC Launches New Year Futures Competition: Kickstart 2025 With Glory And Win Up To 8 Million USDT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's leading trading platform, announced the launch of its highly anticipated New Year Futures Competition. With a prize pool of up to 8,000,000 USDT, this competition offers traders from around the globe the ultimate opportunity to showcase their skills, climb the leaderboards, and kickstart the year.

What is The New Year Futures Competition?

MEXC New Year Futures competition officially began on January 8, 2025, inviting traders to participate in two weeks of challenges across various activities, including the Daily Lucky Spin and leaderboard battles for Daily Futures Trading Volume, Futures PNL, and Futures PNL Rate. Participants also have the chance to claim exclusive rewards such as futures bonuses, with a total prize pool of 8,000,000 USDT.

A Prize Pool Up to 8,000,000 USDT That Grows with You

In the New Year Futures competition hosted by MEXC, the prize pool increases with more participants. Starting with a generous base prize pool of 500,000 USDT, the rewards grow as more participants join the challenge. If the number of traders surpasses 200,000, the total prize pool will reach its peak at 8,000,000 USDT, ensuring everyone gets a shot at the ultimate glory.

In addition to the main competition, the event also offers daily profit challenges, with participants having the chance to win impressive rewards.









These activities include:

Daily Lucky Spin - 100% Win Rate

1. For every 150,000 USDT traded daily, participants earn one spin, with up to three spins per day. Prizes range from 1 USDT to 2,025 USDT.



Leaderboard Battles

2. Compete across three leaderboards: Futures PNL, Futures PNL Rate, and Daily Futures Trading Volume. Leaderboards will be rewarded based on allocated prize shares, giving top traders the recognition and rewards they deserve.



MEXC continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering traders by providing an innovative platform designed to support a dynamic and diverse trading community. With a focus on enhancing user experience and fostering growth, MEXC strives to remain at the forefront of the crypto industry, offering traders valuable tools and opportunities for success.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. The user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at