Get RED Light, Infrared & RED Carpet Ready With The Clearlight® Red Light PERSONAL Tower

Berkeley, California, USA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is Heart Month and will highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy heart and making lifestyle choices to support cardiovascular well-being. Reflecting on matters of the heart, including self-love, it's also the month that celebrates Valentine's Day while setting the stage for the entertainment to roll out the red carpet on March 2nd. So, it's fitting to shine a light on wellness and give ourselves and our loved ones the self-care we all deserve.

Designed by industry leader Clearlight® , the PERSONAL Red Light Therapy Tower (“the PERSONAL Tower”) shines bright as the mid-level wellness marvel that supports health, inside and out. The 2024“Best Fitness Aid Winner” (Well Spa 360, Readers' Choice), and“Best LED Device Finalist” (Skin Inc, Readers Choice), this 13.5" tower is more than just a pretty device. With its groundbreaking Variable OpticsTM Technology , the PERSONAL Tower not only provides a portable, powerful dose of targeted red light to the face AND neck AND upper torso, but it also works anywhere else on the body as well (something the LED face masks touted on social media and elsewhere cannot offer.)

Boosting mood, reducing inflammation, promoting healing, helping with pain management, offering better sleep, reducing wrinkles and age spots, and more, the PERSONAL Tower delivers precise, pin-pointed light for professional-grade therapy on specific areas, as well as gentle and diffuse light for a comprehensive whole-body treatment, thanks to Variable OpticsTM. The PERSONAL Tower is a part of Clearlight's full suite of award-winning FDA-registered red lights which also includes the FULL BODY Tower and the CORE Tower -specifically designed for healing the human body and made in the USA.

“Our mission at Clearlight is to further illuminate the path for optimal health and well-being. Red light therapy is the easiest and most advanced way to stop the body from growing old, offering a direct pathway to cell regeneration and longevity,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and CEO of Clearlight, widely recognized for his expertise in infrared therapy, one of the most significant contributors to technologies for healing the human body, and a leader in advancing the industry over the past three decades.

“Red light therapy heals the body with light alone. Red light and near infrared are combined and put and boost energy into the mitochondria of our cells in a process called photobiomodulation. As certain frequencies of the sun allow our bodies to synthesize Vitamin D, red light allows our cells to live longer and function with more energy. This is the definition of anti-aging,” he added.

PERSONAL Tower to Power Up Cells for Optimal Performance

Red Light Therapy causes a phenomenon called photobiomodulation (PBM) using near infrared and specific wavelengths of red light that actually trigger the production of energy in the form of ATP in the mitochondria of our living cells. More simply put, photobiomodulation is a way of increasing the life span of the cells in our body, which by its very definition causes longevity and anti-aging to occur.

Red Light 101 – Photobiomodulation Explained

Clearlight Red Light Therapy: The Science Behind The Light

“I've been using the Clearlight red light therapy personal tower almost daily for a year and can attest to the skin benefits I've experienced. My skin is the clearest and brightest it's been in years. Besides the skin benefits, red light therapy may also aid with muscle recovery, inflammation and cell regeneration. The small tower is compact, which makes it easy to store. The personal tower is meant to be used while sitting, making it convenient to use while working, reading or relaxing,” noted Nasha Addarich Martinex, Managing Editor for CNET, wellness.

The Clear Choice: The Clearlight® Red Light PERSONAL Tower versus LED Masks

While LED masks have gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for their convenience, the PERSONAL Tower elevates red light therapy to the next level by offering superior performance, versatility, and value. Unlike LED masks, which are limited in size, scope, adaptability and power, the PERSONAL Tower is engineered to deliver professional-grade therapy and results for every part of the body, making it the clear choice and the smart choice for people of all ages wanting to maximize well-being and experience the benefits of red light therapy.

Comprehensive Coverage and Versatile- The PERSONAL Tower treats more surface area of the skin than LED masks and is perfect for targeting the face, neck, arms, chest, and legs, reducing the need for multiple wellness devices.



The PERSONAL Tower:



This compact, portable solution provides better coverage and can be positioned to treat different body parts, eliminating the need for expensive add-ons.

Its adaptable design makes it ideal for a wide range of therapy needs.

LED Masks: Designed only for facial use, there is a need to purchase separate devices to target and deliver therapy to other areas such as the neck, hands, or chest. The additional purchase can significantly increase costs.

Superior Irradiance for Faster Results- The PERSONAL Tower delivers exceptional power, ensuring quicker and more effective results compared to LED masks.



The PERSONAL Tower:



Dual wavelengths: Red 650 nm and NIR 850 nm.



Irradiance: 55-110 mW/cm2 at 4 inches, far surpassing most masks.



Delivers up to 18 joules/cm2 in a 10-minute session, providing an optimal therapeutic dose.

FDA-registered & manufactured in the USA, guaranteeing top-tier quality and safety.

LED Masks:



Typically lower power, with irradiance levels around 30 mW/cm2 or less. Requires longer sessions with limited impact compared to the PERSONAL Tower.

Comfort and Convenience - The PERSONAL Tower offers a compact, portable and comfortable experience.



The PERSONAL Tower:

Is a freestanding, easy-to-use wellness solution. Place it on a desk, table, or countertop, the floor, or other location; adjust its position, and enjoy hands-free, targeted coverage without hassle.

LED Masks: Most require straps, leading to some discomfort, skin marks, sweating, and uneven light exposure.

About Clearlight®

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna technology and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for more than 27 years. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and EF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, award-winning and FDA approved Red Light Therapy-The PERSONAL Tower, The CORE Tower, and The FULL BODY Tower; award-winning HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve® Sauna Dome, Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program-helping to plant more than 16,326 trees to date (numbers as of December 31, 2024). To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit and ; and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and YouTube .

