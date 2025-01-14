IT Max Global Scores Prestigious 'BPO Of The Year' Prize At The Customer Centricity World Series Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



: IT Max Global, a premier innovation and IT services provider, has received international recognition after being honored with the BPO of the Year award by the Customer Centricity World Series Awards.

IT Max was also among the finalists in the Digital Strategy/ Transformation and Contact Center Initiative categories.

The 'BPO of the Year' award was presented to IT Max after having successfully designed and delivered a comprehensive omni-channel Contact Center Solution integrated with Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services. The acclaimed project involved a strategic initiative for its customer that successfully addressed the challenges faced by traditional contact center solutions in keeping pace with the growing expectations for seamless, efficient and personalized omni-channel service. This resulted in an enhanced citizen experience, improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings for IT Max's customer.

Leveraging its longstanding expertise in contact center solutions and BPO services, IT Max created a robust platform that seamlessly integrated various communication channels and covered the entire citizen journey, from initial contact to resolution. The AI-augmented solution ensured that every interaction was handled with the highest level of care and efficiency.

Central to IT Max's success was the deployment of a state-of-the-art private cloud solution to host the advanced omni-channel contact center. The solution also made full use of an integrated CRM system that surfaces timely, contextualized information and hints for the service agents. Advanced analytics and real-time monitoring tools provided important oversight for supervisors. Collaboration was also a cornerstone of the initiative as regular communication channels were established between IT Max and the customer, which ensured alignment and transparency throughout the project. With feedback loops being critical to the project, IT Max was able make iterative improvements and address any issues in real-time. Continuous monitoring and data analysis of the project also allowed IT Max to further optimize the platform and ensure that it not only met but exceeded the desired outcomes.

“To be recognized by a global award-giving body for our efforts in not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our customer is testament to IT Max's unwavering commitment and dedication to providing world-class quality service to the market,” said Naji Salameh, CEO of IT Max.“While we take great pride in the knowledge, capabilities and expertise of our people in addressing and responding to the rapidly evolving IT needs and requirements of the market, ensuring excellence in service delivery to every customer at all times is our utmost priority and paramount objective.

“This award symbolizes what IT Max stands for as the most versatile technology partner to customers, and we shall be unrelenting in keeping customers' needs always at the center of our business operations,” Salameh added.“I wish to congratulate the entire IT Max team involved in this project, our customer for their support, and the Customer Centricity World Series Awards for recognizing our achievement.”

The Customer Centricity World Series Awards is considered as the world's biggest celebration of Customer Experience best practices.

