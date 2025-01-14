Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Market Estimated To Reach US$2,096.074 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 24.53%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.53% from US$871.494 billion in 2025 to US$2,096.074 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.53% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2,096.074 billion in 2030.Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is a biometric authentication that uses high-frequency sound waves to create a 3D image of a fingerprint. It is generally embedded in a screen. It is a more secure type of sensor as it can read the surface as well as the sub-surface of the skin.The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. such as the increased global penetration of mobile phones . Security concerns are becoming more important as customer demand for such gadgets grows, thus the ultrasonic fingerprint sensors market will expand due to increased mobile users and safety concerns. The rise in cyber threats and concerns about security breaches, technological advancements to improve the performance of fingerprint sensors, and the development of the e-commerce industry are further factors affecting the market's growth. As the ultrasonic sensors capture all the fine details of the fingerprint patterns, such as the ridges and valleys in a fingerprint, the scanners offer good protection against spoofing, where a fake fingerprint is used instead of an actual one, thus the increasing technological advancements are driving the market growth.The market is driven by the continued technological advancement in product innovation and strategic alliances also to create advanced ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. For example, In May 2024, Goodix Technology announced that its proprietary ultrasonic fingerprint solution debuted in the newly launched vivo X100 Ultra. Based on a unique architecture and proprietary algorithms, this innovative solution provides a seamless and secure unlocking experience for mobile devices.Access sample report or view details:The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor market by security application is segmented into mobile devices, laboratories, government and corporate organizations, commercial and residential security and travel. In mobile devices, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are used in smartphones, tablets, wearables like smart watches etc. for ultrasonic fingerprint for biometric authentication. While, in the laboratories, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are used to secure sensitive data and equipment, thus, used to ensure the security of sensitive information. Governments and corporate organizations are also major users of ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, using them for access control, secure communications, securing databases, sensitive information etc. During the forecast period, mobile devices will continue to dominate the market share due to the increasing adoption of mobile phones and the increased demand for the security of mobile phone information.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific would be dominating the market during the forecast period. The advent of fingerprint sensors for authentication is contributing to an increase in smartphone use in this region since mobile payment transitions are rising, ultimately fueling market expansion. Further, the increased digital payment transactions are driving the need for secured authentication methods. On the other hand, North America will have a significant market growth. The use of fingerprint sensors for security and identification purposes is widespread in North America, where several companies manufacture and sell them. The technologies for pattern recognition and reception have advanced.The report includes the major players operating in the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor market: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., TDK Chirp Microsystems, Fingerprint Cards AB, Willow Technologies Limited, Goodix, Precise Biometrics, Thales Group, Anviz Global Inc., Synaptics Inc., Next Biometrics, and BIO-key International Inc.The market analytics report segments the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor market as follows:.By Security ApplicationoMobile DevicesoLaboratoriesoGovernment and Corporate OrganizationsoCommercial and Residential SecurityoTravel.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUnited KingdomoSpainoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc..TDK Chirp Microsystems.Fingerprint Cards AB.Willow Technologies Limited.Goodix.Precise Biometrics.Thales Group.Anviz Global Inc..Synaptics Inc..Next Biometrics.BIO-key International Inc.Explore More Reports:.Image Sensors Market:.Fingerprint Sensors Market:.Global Biometric Sensor Market:

