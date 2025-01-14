79% Of Millennials Say They Can't Afford Homes, With 41% Willing To Buy A House With Asbestos Or Pests

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

96% of millennial home buyers have concerns about purchasing a home, with 44% worried about finding an affordable home - up from 35% in 2024.

Nearly all millennials (97%) face barriers to homeownership, with challenges topping the list: 52% cite high home prices, 48% point to high interest rates, and 44% struggle to save for a down payment.

As a result, nearly half of millennials (41%) would buy a home with asbestos or pests, such as mice, cockroaches, and spiders, while 57% would make an offer on a fixer-upper.

Surprisingly, more millennials would prefer buying near a cemetery (34%) or railroad track (26%) than near their ex (25%), while 60% wouldn't consider a home near their in-laws.

About 74% of millennials believe high interest rates make now a bad time to buy a home, but 76% say they would be enticed to buy if rates fall in 2025.

Over half (56%) would offer over asking price, though that figure has dropped from 79% in 2024.

67% of millennials regret not buying a home when prices were lower, and 32% expect to max out their budgets in 2025.

Nearly half of millennials (45%) think their generation faces the greatest challenges in affording homes, with 33% blaming boomers for being most responsible for the affordable housing crisis.

