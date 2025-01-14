Tecfusions Unveils Massive 1400-Acre Data Center Project In Pennsylvania, Revitalizing Former Industrial Plant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The project will transform the shuttered office and industrial site into a state-of-the-art data center campus, with plans for 3 GW of capacity to be deployed over six years. Notably, 12 MW of capacity is immediately available, showcasing TECfusions' ability to rapidly deliver infrastructure to meet growing demand for AI and high-performance computing. In addition, the company was recently awarded a $2 million grant through Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a program to incentivize design, acquisition, and of improvement projects such as TECfusions' adaptive reuse approach.

"TECfusions Keystone Connect demonstrates our unwavering commitment to investing in the communities where we operate," said Simon Tusha, Founder and CTO of TECfusions. "By revitalizing a historic site and creating thousands of high-quality jobs, we're paving the way for sustainable economic growth that benefits everyone in the region. By the time the site is complete, we expect it to be one of the largest data centers ever constructed."

"This project exemplifies our dedication to both growth and community impact," said Steve Hershey, VP of Government and Regulatory Affairs for TECfusions. "By repurposing the former Alcoa campus, we're not just building another data center; we're breathing new life into a historic industrial site and creating thousands of jobs in the process."

The Upper Burrell facility will feature on-site power generation using natural gas, enabling dual utility and microgrid capabilities. This approach ensures reliability, efficiency, and reduced dependency on increasingly costly utility power. TECfusions is also in discussions to export excess power to support the local grid, further benefiting the community.

State Representative Jill Cooper of the 55th District expressed enthusiasm for the project: "TECfusions' investment in Upper Burrell is fantastic news for our region. It's heartening to see this once-vibrant industrial site find new purpose in the digital age, potentially bringing back jobs for former Alcoa employees and creating new opportunities for our workforce."

Senator Joe Pittman remarked, "This project represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to diversify and modernize the local economy. The scale of this data center and its potential to attract ancillary businesses will be a benefit to Western Pennsylvania."

Jason Rigone, Executive Director at Westmoreland County Industrial Development, commented, "TECfusions' innovative approach to adaptive reuse sets a new standard for sustainable development in our region. This project not only repurposes existing infrastructure and leverages local natural resources but also positions Westmoreland County as a hub for the digital economy."

Jim Smith, President & CEO of Economic Growth Connection, added, "The TECfusions project is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our community. It bridges our industrial heritage with the future of technology, creating a pathway for sustained economic growth and job creation."

This expansion reinforces TECfusions' position as an industry leader in high-density, AI-ready data center deployments. The Upper Burrell facility's massive scale and impressive fiber network will enable cutting-edge applications while supporting digital infrastructure growth throughout the region.

The adaptive reuse approach not only accelerates deployment but also significantly reduces the project's environmental footprint. As the project progresses, TECfusions remains committed to sustainable practices, including emissions reduction and efficient resource use. The phased deployment approach ensures responsible growth aligned with market demand and community needs.

About TECfusions

TECfusions is a global data center operator dedicated to innovative, sustainable technology and energy-efficient solutions. With over thirty sites worldwide, we specialize in designing, building, and managing next-generation data centers for AI and HPC. Our adaptive reuse of industrial facilities enables rapid deployment and market readiness, delivering capacity within six months of signature. This approach substantially reduces carbon and environmental impacts, aligning with our core values of innovation, design thinking, and impactful sustainability. ( )

Media Contact:

Melissa Farney

Marketing Director, TECfusions

[email protected]

407-417-6181

SOURCE TECfusions