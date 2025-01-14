Softgel Capsule Market Size To Hit USD 2.07 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.17% – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological innovations, rising chronic prevalence, and increased consumer demand for natural supplements are driving the softgel capsule market's growth Pune, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softgel Capsule Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Softgel Capsule Market size was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Increasing demand for supplements, dietary products, and vegan alternatives is significantly contributing to market growth. The increasing demand for softgel capsules, particularly for health supplements, vitamins, and dietary products, is driving market expansion. The softgel capsules offer enhanced bioavailability and are preferred for their ease of consumption, especially for fat-soluble ingredients like Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin D, and other nutrients. This has contributed to the rising consumer shift toward preventive healthcare and wellness. Additionally, the increasing consumer inclination towards plant-based products and vegan lifestyles has led to the rapid growth of non-animal-based softgel capsules. Rising health awareness, evolving dietary preferences, and the growing geriatric population are fueling the demand for nutraceutical products in soft gel form.

The global softgel capsule market has witnessed substantial growth due to the increasing consumer preference for dietary supplements in easy-to-consume formats. The capsules provide improved absorption and offer a convenient alternative to traditional tablet or powder forms. The demand for softgel capsules is also driven by advancements in pharmaceutical formulations and the increased use of softgel capsules for drug delivery systems. Over the past few years, the market has witnessed strong demand in the vitamins and dietary supplements segment, with increasing consumer awareness of preventive health and immunity support. The growing trend of plant-based and vegan formulations has also given rise to innovations in non-animal-based softgel capsules, further expanding the product range in the market. As the demand for health supplements continues to rise, the softgel capsule market is expected to witness robust growth. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Fuji Capsule

Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd.

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Catalent Inc.

EuroCaps

Aenova Group

Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

ProCaps Laboratories LLC

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

Gelita AG

PB Leiner (part of Tessenderlo Group)

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Sterling Gelatin and Croda Colloids

Narmada Gelatines Limited

Italgel S.r.l.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a.

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

Weishardt

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd.

Gelco International

Boom Gelatin

Geliko LLC

Kenney & Ross Limited Marine Gelatin

Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

Jellice Gelatin & Collagen

Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd.

Kubon Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

C.J. Gelatine Products Limited

American Gelatin Geltech Softgel Capsule Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.21 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.07 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.17% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological advancements, rising health awareness, and aging populations, softgel capsules are gaining popularity in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, gelatin-based (animal-based) softgel capsules continued to dominate the market, accounting for over 60% of the total share. The high dominance of this segment can be attributed to gelatin's established manufacturing processes, cost-effectiveness, and stability, which ensures easily digestible capsules. Gelatin softgel capsules are widely used across the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and dietary supplement industries for encapsulating both liquid and solid formulations. Despite concerns regarding the use of animal-based ingredients, gelatin remains a preferred choice for its reliability and performance.

By Application

In 2023, the Vitamins and Dietary Supplements segment led the market, holding 32.3% of the market share. The demand for fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids has contributed significantly to the dominance of this segment. Softgel capsules are preferred for this application because of their superior bioavailability, which enhances the absorption of these nutrients, making them a popular choice among consumers seeking effective supplementation. With the growing awareness of health and wellness, especially in the context of preventive healthcare, the vitamin and dietary supplements market continues to expand.

Softgel Capsule Market Segmentation:

Softgel Capsule Market Segmentation:

By Type



Gelatin/ Animal-Based Non-animal Based

By Application



Antacid & Anti-flatulent Preparations

Vitamin & Dietary Supplement

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Cough & Cold Preparations

Anti-anemic Preparations

Health Supplement

Anti-inflammatory Drugs Pregnancy

By Manufacturers



Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Nutraceutical Companies Cosmeceutical Companies

Recent Developments in the Softgel Capsule Market:

In May 2024, Caplin Point Laboratories received INVIMA approval for its“Unit-1” after a successful site inspection on May 3, confirming compliance with INVIMA's GMP and GLP standards. The unit, which serves emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, produces a range of dosage forms, including softgel capsules, tablets, injectables, and more.

In March 2024, Lee Health developed a range of natural capsules for effective heart care, meeting significant demand both domestically and internationally. Its product lineup includes Smoothwalk, Spinocort, Immunolact, D-Macula, Free Menocycle, Active-Plus, Actokin, Steam Mantra, and Vasa Tulsi Plus, alongside skin, hair, and nail care products under the Lee Natural Care brand.

Regional Insights

In 2023, the North American region held the largest share of the softgel capsule market, driven by the growing demand for dietary supplements, vitamins, and nutraceutical products. The presence of major pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies in the region has fueled the demand for softgel capsules. The United States, in particular, is one of the largest markets for health supplements, contributing significantly to the growth of the softgel capsule market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period, with countries like China and India experiencing increasing demand for health supplements, vitamins, and wellness products. The growing middle-class population and rising health awareness in these countries are expected to drive market growth.

Statistical Insights



In 2023, approximately 10% of the global population was aged 65 or older, with over 60% of this demographic utilizing softgel capsules for health supplements and chronic disease management.

Vegan and plant-based softgel capsule consumption grew by 12% year-over-year in 2023, with Europe and North America accounting for 55% of the demand due to shifting dietary preferences. Softgel capsules constituted 25% of oral drug delivery systems in 2023, driven by their enhanced bioavailability and patient compliance, particularly in the nutraceutical and prescription drug segments.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Health Conditions Such as Digestive Disorders, Vitamin Deficiencies, and Chronic Diseases (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Production and Consumption Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Softgel Capsule Market by Type

8. Softgel Capsule Market by Application

9. Softgel Capsule Market by Manufacturers

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

