Start 2025 Strong: Why Magnesium Is The Must-Have Wellness Trend For Better Sleep, Healthier Muscles, And More Relaxation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KAL Vitamins, a pioneer in science-backed supplementation, has been at the forefront of magnesium innovation for nearly a century. With a commitment to bioavailability, clean ingredients, and sustainability, KAL Vitamins offers a diverse range of magnesium products tailored to modern needs.

"Magnesium is no longer an overlooked mineral-a wellness powerhouse. As we enter 2025, we're seeing a surge of interest from people eager to take control of their health with simple, effective solutions," said Nikita Austen, Senior Director of Global Training and Education at KAL. "At KAL, we've been perfecting magnesium supplements for over 90 years, ensuring every product meets the highest standards of quality and bioavailability."

Magnesium is essential for whole-body wellness, playing a critical role in:*



Soothing Relaxation: Helps promote restful calm for the body and mind.

Improved Sleep: Supports healthy sleep in mature adults.

Occasional stress support: Delivers adrenal support and helps regulate the body's stress response. Muscle & Nerve Function: Supports muscle and nervous system health.



Magnesium plays a crucial role in more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, supporting healthy bones and teeth, cellular energy, and heart health at certain doses.* With so many magnesium supplements flooding the market, it can be challenging for consumers to know which type suits their unique needs.

KAL Vitamins offers a diverse range of magnesium supplements to meet individual needs:*



Magnesium Chewable : A delicious and convenient option for those on the go.

Magnesium Glycinate 350 : Gentle on the stomach, this form is ideal for promoting relaxation and restful sleep.

Magnesium Malate 400 : A favorite for muscle and energy support, combining magnesium with malic acid for enhanced absorption.

Magnesium Taurate + : Designed to support cardiovascular health and help calm the nervous system. Magnesium Liposomals : Advanced absorption technology for maximum bioavailability.

About KAL Vitamins

KAL Vitamins is a trusted heritage brand delivering innovative and science-backed health solutions since 1932. With a commitment to sustainability, transparency, and science-driven formulations, KAL continues to set the standard for excellence in the health and wellness industry.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

