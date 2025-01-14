Quantum Dot Display Market To Hit USD 11.03 Billion By 2032, Driven By Advancements In Color Accuracy And Energy Efficiency | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient displays with superior color accuracy and brightness is driving the Quantum Display Market.

Austin, Jan. 14, 2025

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Quantum Dot Display Market S ize was estimated at USD 4.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.03 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Quantum Dot Display Market Accelerates with Advancements in Visual Quality and Energy Efficiency

The Quantum Dot Display market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by its ability to enhance display quality and energy efficiency. Utilizing semiconductor nanocrystals, quantum dot technology produces vibrant, accurate colors that outperform traditional LED and OLED screens. It is increasingly adopted in applications such as televisions, monitors, smartphones, and wearables. The demand for high-resolution displays, especially in entertainment and gaming, is a key market driver. In 2023, over 25% of premium television sales were attributed to quantum dot displays. Leading companies like Samsung have heavily invested in QLED technology, contributing to this growth. As the market expands, advancements in manufacturing are expected to lower production costs, making quantum dot displays more accessible. Additionally, the introduction of cadmium-free quantum dots addresses environmental concerns, promoting sustainability.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd . (QD-OLED Displays, QLED TVs)

LG Display Co., Ltd . (QD-OLED Panels, Quantum Dot TV)

Sony Corporation (Triluminos Displays)

Sharp Corporation (4K Quantum Dot TVs)

The Dow Chemical Company (Quantum Dot Materials)

3M Company (Quantum Dot Enhancement Film)

Nanosys, Inc. (Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF))

TCL Corporation (QD TVs)

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Quantum Dot Display Panels)

Innolux Corporation (Quantum Dot Displays)

AU Optronics Corp . (Quantum Dot LCD Panels)

Nanoco Group plc (Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots)

InVisage Technologies (Apple) (Quantum Film for Imaging Sensors)

Shoei Electronic Materials, Inc. (Quantum Dot Solutions)

NN-Labs (NNCrystal US Corporation) (Quantum Dot Materials)

Ocean NanoTech (High-Purity Quantum Dots)

QD Laser (Quantum Dot Lasers)

QLight Nanotech (Quantum Dot Films)

Quantum Materials Corporation (Cadmium-Free Quantum Dot Materials) CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.) (QD Display Technology)

Rising Demand for High-Resolution Displays Fuels QLED Adoption in Consumer Electronics

Rising consumer demand for high-resolution displays in TVs, monitors, and smartphones is driving the shift toward QLEDs, known for their exceptional color reproduction and brightness. QLED technology uses quantum dots to enhance color accuracy and brightness, achieving up to 2,000 nits of brightness and covering over 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. This results in vibrant, high-quality images, making QLEDs a preferred choice for both consumers and manufacturers. The rise of 4K and 8K content further boosts the demand for these advanced displays.

LED and Cadmium-Containing Quantum Dot Displays Lead the Market with Superior Performance and Efficiency in 2023

By Component

In 2023, the LED segment dominated the market, contributing 48.9% of total revenue. LEDs are essential in quantum dot display technologies, serving as the primary light source. The integration of quantum dots enhances the color performance of LEDs, allowing for richer and more vibrant visuals. This synergy between LEDs and quantum dots results in displays with improved color accuracy and brightness. Furthermore, LEDs offer significant design flexibility, enabling innovative display configurations that are not possible with traditional lighting solutions. Their compatibility with quantum dot films allows for efficient manufacturing processes, leading to compact display designs that can be produced at a lower cost than older technologies, such as bulky glass tubes.

By Material

In 2023, cadmium-containing quantum dot displays held a substantial market share of 53.08%, driven by their exceptional ability to reproduce a wide color gamut. This results in vibrant, accurate colors, making them ideal for high-definition televisions and premium display technologies. Additionally, cadmium-based quantum dots offer superior light-emitting efficiency, enabling higher brightness levels without increased power consumption. This energy efficiency enhances the viewing experience and reduces operating costs, driving continued demand for cadmium-containing QD displays in today's competitive market.

Key Market Segments :

By Component



Tube

Film LED

By Material



Cadmium Containing Cadmium-free

By Application



Consumer Electronics Healthcare

North America Leads Quantum Dot Display Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America captured a dominant 44.09% market share, driven by leading tech firms and the increasing consumer preference for premium displays such as 4K, UHD, QLED, and 8K screens. Around 70% of North American consumers prioritize high-resolution displays, fueling demand for cutting-edge visual technologies. Quantum dot displays, known for superior color accuracy and energy efficiency, are becoming increasingly popular in the region.

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, with rising disposable incomes driving demand for advanced electronics like smartphones and televisions. Government incentives supporting energy-efficient technologies further boost the adoption of quantum dot displays, positioning the region for significant growth in this sector.

Recent Development



August 2024: LG Display has launched mass production of its 27-inch 480Hz QHD Gaming OLED panel, setting a new industry benchmark for the highest refresh rate and fastest response time, aimed at capturing the premium gaming market. This move underscores LG's leadership in OLED technology, offering smoother, sharper images for an enhanced gaming experience. December 2024: BOE held its "Vision 2025" year-end media briefing in Chengdu, focusing on its achievements and future strategies. The company emphasized its leadership in technology innovation, green practices, and its commitment to high-value growth across six core areas, marking a pivotal moment in its transition from a display giant to a global IoT innovation leader.

