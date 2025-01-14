Vital Battery Metals Drills 20.5M Of 1.21% Cu Including 5.0M Of 2.22% Cu At Sting Copper Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights Strong copper grades from maiden fall 2024 drill program at the Sting Copper Project, western Newfoundland

VB24-001: 20.5m at 1.21% Cu including 5.0m at 2.22% Cu and 54.8m at 0.32% Cu*

VB24-002: 78.0m at 0.24% Cu including 9.0m at 0.76% Cu

VB24-003: 0.50m at 2.85% Cu and 0.50m at 1.92% Cu and 31.1m at 0.27% Cu

VB24-004: 2.70m at 0.61% Cu VB24-005: 22.85m at 0.20% Zn including 3.5m at 0.51% Zn and 0.50m at 1.24% Cu and 0.60% Zn and 1.05m at 1.13% Cu and 0.12% Zn and 5.25m at 0.57% Cu VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (“ Vital ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: VBAM | OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O ), is pleased to report assay results from its fall 2024 drilling campaign at the Company's Sting Copper Project (“Project”), located in western Newfoundland, Canada. A total of 912 meters were drilled in five holes (Figs. 1-2, Table 1), and all assay results have been received and are reported herein. Mineralized intervals of note are summarized in Table 2 and shown in Figure 2. Adrian Lamoureux, Vital's Chief Executive Officer and President, commented:“These exceptional results confirm the Sting Project's potential as a high-grade copper deposit and validate Vital's exploration strategy. The highest ever grade-thickness copper intercepts on this side of the Bay of Islands highlight the opportunity for significant resource development in the region.”





Figure 1: Sting Copper Project Location Map





Figure 2: Sting Copper Project drilling results overview. Chargeability results at 100m depth from this year's IP survey are shown in the background. Initial drilling targeted the Jumbo showing, previously reported as 9.0% Cu across 9.1m (Assessment File 012G/08/0002). Key results include:

VB24-001: Intersected 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. The main mineralized zone, likely extending from the Jumbo showing, begins at yielding 20.5m at 1.21% Cu, with chalcopyrite-rich zones up to 7.12% Cu over 0.5m.



VB24-002: Drilled westward under the Jumbo showing, intersecting broad, lower-grade mineralization with 78.0m at 0.24% Cu, including 9.0m at 0.76% Cu.



VB24-003 and VB24-004: Targeted a prominent chargeability anomaly to the east. VB24-003 returned multiple high-grade samples, including 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

VB24-005: Intersected the basalt-gabbro contact above the main mineralization zone. Key intercepts include 22.85m at 0.20% Zn (with 3.5m at 0.51% Zn), and copper bearing intervals including 0.5m at 1.24% Cu and 0.6% Zn, 1.05m at 1.13% Cu, and 5.25m at 0.57% Cu.

These results demonstrate the potential of the Sting Copper Project to host significant copper and zinc mineralization. The discovery of high-grade zones alongside broader lower-grade intervals may provide vectors for additional zones of interest. Table 1: Detailed information for drill holes outlined in this news release

Hole ID

UTM Coordinates (NAD 83) Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Length (m)

Easting Northing Elevation VB24-001 417951 5464750 386 347 -55 159 VB24-002 417948 5464747 385 284 -46 162 VB24-003 418169 5464745 379 324 -56 192 VB24-004 418172 5464746 377 54 -47 147 VB24-005 418288 5464833 360 323 -50 252





Table 2: Summary of analytical results in Sting fall 2024 drill program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) VB24-001

27.00 81.80 54.80 0.32 0.01 incl. 71.20 71.80 0.60 5.43 0.07 81.80 102.25 20.45 1.21 0.02 incl. 81.80 86.80 5.00 2.22 0.03 or 81.80 82.30 0.50 6.84 0.05 or 85.70 86.20 0.50 7.12 0.08 VB24-002

13.50 91.50 78.00 0.24 0.01 incl. 22.00 31.00 9.00 0.76 0.02 or 25.70 26.30 0.60 5.23 0.08 VB24-003

28.60 29.10 0.50 2.85 0.08 33.25 33.75 0.50 1.92 0.13 113.90 145.00 31.10 0.27 0.02 incl. 113.90 114.40 0.50 1.99 0.03 incl. 120.10 120.75 0.65 1.56 0.03 incl. 124.10 124.70 0.60 2.02 0.03 VB24-004 22.00 24.70 2.70 0.61 0.04 VB24-005

18.30 41.15 22.85 0.04 0.2 incl. 34.00 37.50 3.50 0.10 0.51 56.50 57.00 0.50 1.24 0.60 70.95 72.00 1.05 1.13 0.12 204.00 209.25 5.25 0.57 0.02



Note: All results upon which this table was based were above the analytical detection limit. No grade cutoffs were used for grade width calculations.

*Cautionary Note: Contact angles of sulphide mineralization and quartz veining suggest the true thicknesses of mineralized intercepts in VB24-001 may be ~25-50% of the original drilled thickness. Intercepts in VB24-003 and VB24-005 are believed to be close to the true thickness, while orientations in VB24-002 and VB24-004 could not be determined with confidence.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Collected diamond drill core was logged and sampled using industry best standards in Gander, Newfoundland. Sample lengths ranged from a minimum of 0.5m in well mineralized zones to 1m in moderately mineralized areas and a maximum of 2.0m outside of these zones. Standards, blanks, and quarter duplicates were part of the sample stream in 4% abundances each, respectively.

Cut samples were delivered to SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland for initial preparatory work. Samples were prepared under code PRP89 and then shipped to Burnaby, British Columbia for analysis under codes GE_ICM90A50 (55 elements, sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES/ICP-MS finish) and GE_FAA30V5 (Au fire assay, AAS finish). Copper overlimits were analyzed under code GO_ICP90Q100 (ore grade sodium peroxide fusion, ICP-AES finish).

References:

All assessment file data referenced above can be sourced at the following Newfoundland and Labrador web link:

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Alexander Timofeev, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, who is a registered P.Geo in Quebec and Newfoundland, Canada.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Schofield Lithium, Dickson Lake Lithium, Sting Copper Project, and Vent Copper-Gold Projects.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

The Schofield Lithium Project covers 8,824 hectares and is adjacent to Brunswick Exploration's Hearst Lithium Project. The Schofield Lithium Project is located ~60 km south of Hearst, Ontario. The Dickson Lake Lithium Project covers 464 single-cell mining claims and approximately 9,780 hectares and is near a Brunswick Exploration Lithium Project, Imagine Lithium's Jackpot Deposit and Rock Tech's Georgia Lake Deposit.

For more information, visit .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian Lamoureux

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

...

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Sting Project and its mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Sting Project; the commencement of drilling or exploration programs in the future; the anticipated results of any drilling or exploration programs conducted in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

