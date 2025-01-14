Noom’S GLP-1 Companion Receives Major Update To Prepare For New Expected Prescription Drug Use-Related Software (PDURS) Model

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)









Noom releases a significant update of its innovative GLP-1 companion to improve persistence and adherence while decreasing side effect prevalence and improving lean mass preservation and outcomes.

New app features include Medication Tracking with Side Effect Support, Welli Meal Planner, and AI-driven Dynamic Calorie Goals based on body-scan technology. Over the last 2 years, Noom has built the ultimate companion to a GLP-1 journey ahead of expected Prescription Drug Use-Related Software (PDURS) guidance finalization later this year.



NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, announced today a major update of its GLP-1 Companion program, unveiling new tools and content designed to enhance and optimize GLP-1 wellness journeys.

In alignment with the FDA's draft guidance, Noom offers a robust PDURS-oriented solution tailored to support improved patient outcomes as a companion app for weight loss medications. According to the FDA 's draft guidance, PDURS provides a practical pathway to add a companion software to the label to promote patient outcomes and safety.

“The label on GLP-1 medications say they are to be used 'in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity',” said Geoff Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Noom.“We've spent the last two years drawing on Noom's deep expertise in behavior change to create the ultimate GLP-1 companion program to solve the medication's twin challenges, persistence and muscle-mass loss, while also driving enhanced weight loss outcomes. With a number of GLP-1 medications in Phase 2 trials, we believe that the winning formula to stand out in a crowded landscape will be to combine medication with advanced behavior change to drive differentiated outcomes, while proving it with Phase 4 studies. Having built Noom to be the ultimate GLP-1 companion, we believe the company is well positioned in the emerging PDURS landscape.”

Noom repeatedly found that people interested in starting a medicated weight loss journey expect to engage in multimodal weight loss. Combining medication with a leading behavioral change engine to drive the adoption of healthy habits addresses patient demand. A recent survey of US adults interested in weight loss found that 88% would like to build healthier habits alongside taking the medication.









Noom's GLP-1 companion delivers the following features:



Educational resources tailored to GLP-1s, the importance of healthy habits alongside the med, and side-effect management

A Med Tracker with reminders, a medication log, and integrated side-effect support to deliver persistence and greater weight loss outcomes

Protein-focused nutrition support with photo meal logging to preserve lean mass

Muscle DefenseTM exercise plan that includes personalized movement goals and accessible resistance training workouts to preserve lean mass A PDURS-like solution that addresses the label indication: to be used“in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity”



















“The same powerful behavior change engine that supports our Noom GLP-1Rx product has been built to support any weight loss medication,” noted Cook.“We've seen extraordinary engagement with our behavior change program by patients taking semaglutide.”

Noom is seeing the following engagement with its companion program by GLP-1Rx patients.



95% medication adherence in the first month

84% of prescribed patients engage with in-app content

56% use Med Tracker (where side effects can also be tracked)

56% engage in meal logging, with an average of 35 meals logged in the first month

Patients log weight 1-2 times per week, on average, over the first 8 weeks of treatment

Patients use Noom Move workouts an average of 6.9 times in the first month 45% engage with side-effect support in Noom's "Success Kit"



Noom appreciates the potential of the new PDURS framework because it provides a way to put a software product on the drug label in an evidence-based way. The company's behavioral science team has been gathering data since the September launch of its Noom GLP-1 Rx produc to support claims related to the following dimensions:



Improved medication persistence , measured as total weeks adhered

Improved medication adherence , measured as % of doses skipped

Decreased side effect prevalence , measured as incidence rate and severity

Improved lean muscle mass preservation , measured through Noom Body Scan Improved weight loss outcomes across a full sample of study participants



"Every day, we're focused on helping people everywhere to live better longer, and entering into the PDURS space is an important next step in making that happen," continued Cook. "With tools like our new AI-driven Dynamic Calorie Goals and the Welli Meal Planner, we're making it easier for GLP-1 users to stay on track and see real results."

Noom is making meal planning more manageable and personalized with the Welli Meal Planner . This new AI-powered feature brings individual meal recommendations to life by leveraging members' food preferences, dietary goals, and current meal logs. First-time users take a quick survey to share their dietary restrictions, favorite cuisines, and available cooking time. Welli will present recipe suggestions in an interactive carousel format, complete with the recipe name, calories per serving, and preparation time, making healthy eating simple, customized, and enjoyable.









Welli is already transforming the food logging experience, with survey feedback showcasing its impact. Feedback consistently shows users enjoy a sense of support throughout the food logging journey, with many praising the personalized nature of the experience.

Noom is also rolling out Dynamic Calorie Goals , designed to make daily calorie targets personalized to each person's unique needs. This tool adjusts calorie goals based on activity levels, logged workouts, and AI body scan data. The AI body scan calculates an individual's Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) with greater precision by incorporating lean body mass, fat mass, and other metrics. Members can choose to use this BMR as the foundation for their calorie targets, ensuring a more personalized and effective approach. Meanwhile, macronutrient tracking and Success Kit updates include a protein tracker and a high protein tag for foods with a high protein-to-calorie ratio.

"The Noom team is committed to creating tools that make our member's health journeys not just effective but also deeply personalized and empowering," said Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer at Noom.“With our AI-powered features, we're helping people take charge of their health through individualized insights and recommendations that only these new technologies can provide. Together with our GLP-1 Companion Program, these tools help deliver powerful results, not just in near-term weight loss but in creating lasting habits that truly make a difference in long-term health."

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer, through an unwavering commitment to innovation and whole-person health. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to promote positive behavior and healthy habits, in an effort to promote healthspan and better living. Noom Health works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med with SmartRx, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Weight with GLP-1Rx, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Brandyn Bissinger

...

