Diana Thomas Appointed Chairperson Of The Education Committee Of The Bar Association Of Saint Lucia

Diana Thomas, senior partner at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas, has been appointed chairperson of the Education Committee of the Bar Association of St. Lucia.

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prominent attorney Diana Thomas, senior partner at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas , has been appointed as the chairperson of the Education Committee of the Bar Association of Saint Lucia, effective September 3, 2024. This exciting new position showcases Diana's unwavering commitment to championing professional development and transforming the quality of legal services in St. Lucia. Her dedication promises to enhance standards and inspire a new generation of legal professionals in the region.

The Education Committee plays a vital role in providing professional development training for members of the Bar Association. Its main aim is to improve the quality of legal services available on the island and to foster a strong sense of community within the field. To achieve this, a series of seminars and memorial lectures will be held by respected legal professionals, including Judges, former Judges, and King's Counsel.

Diana Thomas is an esteemed lawyer who brings over two decades of expertise in litigation and alternative dispute resolution. As co-head of the Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution Department at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas, she has played a key role in shaping St. Lucia's legal landscape, particularly in complex areas such as commercial law, banking, and insolvency matters.

As the new chairperson of the Education Committee, Diana Thomas organized the Inaugural Memorial Lecture held in honor of Winston Cenac Q.C. on Friday, November 22, 2024, where the question of the implied repeal of provisions of the Civil Code of St. Lucia was critically analyzed and discussed. This well-attended event demonstrated Diana's proactive vision for the committee and her commitment to sharing knowledge and bringing people together.

Speaking about her new role, Diana shared: "The Education Committee is essential in preparing our legal professionals to deliver outstanding services. By promoting continuous learning through inspiring lectures and engaging seminars, we can elevate our profession together. I'm genuinely excited and honored to lead these initiatives and contribute to our collective growth and success."

Under Diana's leadership, the committee plans to regularly host educational events featuring high-caliber speakers, including Judges and legal experts, to provide insights into evolving legal challenges and best practices.

Diana's appointment also underscores the forward-thinking leadership at Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas, where she is renowned for her client-centered approach and dedication to community engagement. With nearly 60 years of experience, the firm continues to play a central role in maintaining legal excellence in St. Lucia.

Diana Thomas's appointment as chairperson of the Education Committee complements her previous contributions to the Bar Association, including her tenure as President. Her ability to blend legal expertise with a passion for education and mentorship positions Diana as an ideal leader to fulfill the committee's mandate.

As St. Lucia's legal fraternity continues to evolve, Diana's role promises to set new benchmarks in professional development, benefiting both legal practitioners and the wider community.

About Diana Thomas

Diana Thomas, a leading attorney in St Lucia , is a senior partner and co-head of the Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution Department at Floissac, DuBoulay, & Thomas. With over 20 years of legal experience across multiple practice areas, Diana has established herself as an esteemed leader, consistently ranking in Chambers and Partners for her unparalleled expertise.

About Floissac, DuBoulay & Thomas

Floissac, DuBoulay, & Thomas is a leading law firm in St. Lucia, celebrated for nearly 60 years of outstanding legal service. The firm blends expertise with a client-centric approach, offering both local legal representation and transnational support. The firm and its senior partners-Brenda Floissac Fleming, Geoffrey Du Boulay, and Diana Thomas-are consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners for their exceptional service

