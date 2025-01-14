First US Commercial Case Of The All'incathtm Specialty PTA Catheter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NexStep Medical is pleased to announce the first US case of its specialty PTA catheter known as the All'InCathTM. The case was performed by Dr. Ripal Gandhi, MD, at the Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute, Baptist Hospital.

“This catheter is really fantastic. It tracked well and performed as needed of course, but the real surprise was how well the local contrast injection worked. This seemingly simple catheter has the potential to become our workhorse” commented Dr. Gandhi.

The All'InCathTM is a specialty peripheral angioplasty catheter that combines localized angiography with angioplasty potentially allowing for more precise balloon placement, reduced contrast usage and shorter procedure times during the interventional treatment of peripheral vascular disease.“As a vascular surgeon and interventionalist, I felt the need many years ago for a way to reduce contrast usage and eliminate so many wire exchanges during an angioplasty procedure. This led to the invention of the All'InCathTM which will hopefully provide significant benefit to both patients and physicians in a seemingly simple solution” noted Dr. Pierre Sarradon, MD co-founder of NexStep Medical.“We look forward to working together with Dr. Gandhi and the other folks at Baptist Hospital and further launching this innovative product across the US.”

The All'InCathTM is FDA cleared, patent protected and available now in the US in a full range of peripheral balloon sizes and lengths. Ordering and evaluation samples can be accomplished through its Florida distributor, TrymMD ( ).

ABOUT THE COMPANY: NexStep Medical is a French based medical device company founded in 2014 focusing on a new standard of care for performing balloon angioplasty procedures. For more information, visit the company's website at: .

Contact: NexStep Medical, ...; 305-423-9838

Philippe Urbain, CEO

NexStep Medical

+1 305-423-9838

...

