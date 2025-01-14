KNG Undersecretary Meets With British Defense Senior Advisor To MENA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) - Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Undersecretary Lieutenant General Engineer Hashem Al-Rifai on Tuesday discussed with the British Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren ways of enhancing military training cooperation and crisis management.

In a press statement, the National Guard said that this came during the Undersecretary's reception of Ahlgren and his accompanying delegation, where he conveyed to Ahlgren the greetings of the National Guard's Chief Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber and his deputy Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The meeting discussed ways of enhancing military training cooperation as the National Guard is keen on achieving the goals its guiding document 2025, through cooperation and partnership with military institutions in brotherly countries. (end)

