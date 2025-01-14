New High-Grade Copper Discovery At Kolos Project's Sonic Zone Indicates Potential For Second Porphyry Cluster

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Torr Metals Inc. (“ Torr” or the " Company ") (TSX-V: TMET.V) is pleased to announce the discovery of high-grade copper (Cu) from a rock grab sample of mineralized, veined monzodiorite that returned 1.10% Cu within the newly identified Sonic Zone , marking a major milestone as the northern portion of the Kolos Copper-Gold Project (the“Project”) had no exploration history prior to Torr's 2024 efforts (Figure 1). The Sonic Zone was initially revealed during Torr's reconnaissance program in the summer of 2024, which uncovered extensive porphyry-style alteration and mineralization in outcrop for the first time (refer to August 27, 2024, news release ). Subsequent surface mapping has also significantly expanded the Sonic Zone footprint, delineating 12 km2 of strong magmatic-hydrothermal alteration and mineralization (up from an initial 2 km2 area) associated with a porphyry-related monzonite to monzodiorite intrusion .

The Sonic Zone is strategically located adjacent to Highway 5, providing excellent road access for exploration and development. Positioned approximately 32 kilometers southeast of Canada's largest open-pit copper mine at Highland Valley and just 34 kilometers south-southwest of Kamloops, British Columbia, the 100%-owned Kolos Project spans ~240 km2, offering a highly accessible and promising location for new copper-gold exploration.

Highlights:

Geophysical and Geological Similarities to Southern Porphyry Cluster: The Sonic Zone exhibits key similarities to the southern alkalic porphyry system at Kolos, which includes clustered porphyry centers at the Kirby, Lodi, and Rea targets (Figure 1). High-grade copper mineralization aligns with a strong high-magnetic anomaly, alongside mineralized monzonite-monzodiorite-diorite intrusions and potassic alteration. These features point to the Sonic Zone as a potential second significant alkalic porphyry cluster system within the project area.

Expansion of Copper-Gold Exploration Potential: The discovery of high-grade copper at the Sonic Zone in the first year of exploration highlights the immense untapped copper-gold potential of the Kolos Project. With multiple large-scale mineralized systems already identified at surface and yet to be drilled, this marks the beginning of uncovering the district's vast potential . Two additional high magnetic anomalies remain unexplored in the northern and southern portions of the Project area, reinforcing strong potential for further discoveries (Figure 1).

Large-Scale Copper-Gold Footprint: The Sonic Zone spans an area of approximately 3 km by 4 km , characterized by pervasive alteration and mineralization in surrounding Nicola Group volcanics and altered monzonite-monzodiorite intrusive bodies comparable to regional alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems such as New Afton and Copper Mountain1 (Figure 2). Of five rock grab samples collected in late 2024 one returned highly anomalous results of 1.10% Cu.

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO of Torr Metals, commented, "The discovery of high-grade copper within the Sonic Zone represents an exciting new chapter for the Kolos Project, with a large, well-defined area of alteration and mineralization pointing to the presence of another significant alkalic copper-gold porphyry system adjacent to Highway 5. The geological and geophysical similarities to the nearby high-grade New Afton deposit underscore the immense potential for substantial discoveries in this area. As we continue our exploration efforts, we look forward to advancing this exciting new discovery and unlocking additional value for our shareholders."

Sonic Zone: Alteration Patterns and Geological Comparisons

The geological observations from the Sonic Zone at the Kolos Project suggest strong potential for a significant copper-gold alkalic porphyry system. The area is dominated by heavily chloritized and epidote-altered andesitic flows and tuffs. These alteration patterns, specifically the presence of chlorite-epidote-calcite, are characteristic of propylitic alteration, typically seen where hydrothermal fluids interact with the surrounding host rocks in the peripheral regions of mineralized porphyry systems.

Zonation is indicated by exposures of monzonite to monzodiorite intrusions within the Sonic Zone that display strong potassic phases of alteration, evidenced by the occurrence of biotite, potassium-feldspar, and magnetite; features typical of the core of a porphyry system. This alteration is akin to what is observed at alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits like the nearby Copper Mountain and New Afton mines1. At Copper Mountain, mineralization is hosted within dioritic intrusions while at New Afton, monzonite to monzodiorite intrusions are similarly associated with potassic alteration (including biotite and potassium-feldspar) and propylitic alteration in the surrounding volcanic rocks. The brecciated zones in the Sonic Zone, filled with quartz and calcite, further suggest the presence of intense fracturing and fluid flow, similar to the geological features observed at Copper Mountain and New Afton. These observations underscore the exploration growth potential of the Sonic Zone, aligning with the characteristics of surrounding copper-gold porphyry systems.

1Lecuyer et al. 2020. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the New Afton Mine, British Columbia, Canada. New Gold Inc. Tavchandjian, O. 2023. NI 43-101 Technical Report Updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Estimate, Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, British Columbia, Canada. Hudbay Minerals. Information and comparisons disclosed is not necessarily indicative of precious or base metal endowment or assays on the Kolos Project.

2Mitchinson, D.E., Fournier, D., Hart, C.J.R., Astic, T., Cowan, D.C., and Lee, R.G. (2022). Identification of New Porphyry Potential Under Cover in British Columbia. Geoscience BC Report 2022-07, MDRU Publication 457, 97 p.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. At ALS the samples were digested using Aqua Regia and analyzed via ICP-MS and ICP-AES using a 25g sample aliquot under the ALS code AuME-TL43. The Company follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kolos Project. Due to the reconnaissance nature of the soil sampling the Company relied on the internal quality assurance quality control (“QA/QC”) measures of ALS. Torr Metals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals, based in Vancouver, BC, is committed to advancing its 100% owned, district-scale copper-gold porphyry and orogenic gold projects in highly accessible regions across Canada. Each project benefits from excellent access to provincial and regional mining infrastructure, enabling cost-effective development and year-round exploration potential. The 240 km2 Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located in the prolific Quesnel Terrane, sits just 30 km southeast of Canada's largest open-pit copper mine at Highland Valley and 40 km south of the city of Kamloops along Highway 5. The 261 km2 Filion Gold Project lies in northern Ontario adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway 11, approximately 42 km northwest of the town of Kapuskasing. Filion encompasses an unexplored greenstone belt with high-grade gold potential just 202 km by highway from the world-class Hollinger, McIntyre, and Dome mines of the Timmins mining camp. For more information, visit Torr Metals' website or view documents on SEDAR at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at . The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

