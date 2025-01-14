Logistics Plus Awarded Prime Contract Holder Status For WEXMAC 2.0

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) 2.0

Blaine Kurtz - Director of Military & Public Sector for Logistics Plus

The scope of the award covers Logistics & Services across 26 regions encompassing close to 100 countries.

- Blaine KurtzERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique solutions, has received notice from the U.S. Navy, Navy Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) that it has been awarded prime status for the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) 2.0. The scope of the award covers Logistics & Transportation Services across 26 regions encompassing nearly 100 countries.WEXMAC 2.0 is a strategic contracting vehicle designed to streamline and improve procurement processes for expeditionary contracting. This web-based, customer-integrated platform is an innovative approach that enables the quick and effective procurement of essential goods and services in challenging locations, ensuring smooth operations and rapid delivery. WEXMAC significantly increases military operational readiness and flexibility by reducing procurement time from months to weeks with a network of pre-approved vendors open to all U.S. government agencies.“This contract covers a large variety of service requirements that will be offered as task orders,” said Blaine Kurtz , Director of Military & Public Sector for Logistics Plus.“Logistics Plus will have the option to provide a response and offer to all task orders that fall within our award area and region. This award is a great addition to the already stellar Logistics Plus resume.”The Logistics Plus Contract Award Number is N0002325D0050. Interested subcontractors can submit inquiries to logisticsplus/contact .About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $600M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For ExcellenceTM, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.

