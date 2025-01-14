Russian media sources report that FSB officially classified Komi Daily as "terrorist organization"

(MENAFN) Several Russian sources reported that Russia's Security Service (FSB) has officially classified the independent media outlet, Komi Daily, as a "terrorist organization." This designation is a first for the FSB against a media outlet. Komi Daily, known for covering the culture and daily life of the Komi Republic in northwest Russia, has been critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The outlet has faced increasing pressure from the Russian government, including website blocking and fines for its editor-in-chief over accusations of incitement.



The FSB alleges that Komi Daily has links to the Forum of Free Nations Post-Russia, a movement calling for the decentralization and decolonization of Russia into 41 independent states. Komi Daily denies any affiliation with the forum. In late December, Russia's Supreme Court confirmed the designation, intensifying the country's ongoing crackdown on independent media voices critical of the Kremlin.



The Forum for Free Nations Post-Russia, which advocates for regional independence, was founded by Ukrainian businessman Oleg Magalitik and is led by exiled Bashkir activist Ruslan Gabasov. It has already been labeled "persona non grata" and "terrorist" by Russian authorities, who accuse it of supporting terrorism and sabotage. The FSB's action is part of a broader campaign to suppress independent media in Russia, particularly those critical of the government or advocating for regional independence, with many journalists now forced into exile.

