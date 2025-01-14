Emir of Qatar meets with Hamas delegation to discuss latest developments in ceasefire negotiations

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, met with a Hamas delegation to discuss the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations aimed at securing a long-term truce in the Gaza Strip. The Emir reaffirmed Qatar's strong stance on the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The Emir held the meeting at Lusail Palace, where he received a Hamas delegation led by Khalil Al-Hayya. Additionally, the Emir discussed the situation in Gaza and the broader occupied Palestinian territories with US President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Whitkoff, and Brett McGurk, the coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council.

