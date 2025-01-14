Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing after losing to Oleksandr Usyk

(MENAFN) Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing, marking the end of an illustrious career. The decision follows his second consecutive loss to Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk last December. Fury, widely known as the "Gypsy King," made the announcement on Friday via a short Instagram video. "It's been a blast. I have loved every single minute of it, and I'm going to end with this — Dick Turpin wore a mask!" he said, referencing the historical English outlaw in his usual flamboyant style.



The timing of Fury’s retirement is notable, as it comes just days after British sports promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Wembley Stadium had been reserved for a potential fight between Fury and fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua. While speculation about a blockbuster matchup had been building, Fury’s announcement appears to quash those hopes, at least for now.



This is not the first time Fury has stepped away from the sport. In August 2022, he announced his retirement and vacated the Ring heavyweight title, only to make a comeback six months later with a triumphant win over Derek Chisora. His career has been characterized by both moments of brilliance in the ring and dramatic turns outside of it.



A two-time heavyweight world champion, Fury first captured the title in 2015 after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in a stunning upset. Over the years, he has become one of boxing’s most charismatic and controversial figures, leaving a lasting legacy in the sport. Whether this retirement proves final remains to be seen, but Fury’s impact on heavyweight boxing is undeniable.

MENAFN14012025000045015839ID1109088517