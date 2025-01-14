Hebrew media reports that Israel, Hamas are nearing ceasefire agreement

(MENAFN) Hebrew reported on Monday that Israel and Hamas are nearing a ceasefire agreement, with details of its phased implementation expected this week. According to sources, the first phase will involve the release of 33 prisoners from Gaza and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area, leaving a yet-to-be-defined security perimeter. The negotiations are expected to continue after the ceasefire takes effect, with further stages beginning 16 days later. The first phase of the agreement is projected to last for 42 days.



Earlier, Axios reported that Israeli Prime had agreed to withdraw from key areas in Gaza, including the Philadelphia and Netzarim axes, in exchange for additional concessions regarding Palestinian prisoners. The release of Palestinian prisoners and the return of Israeli detainees are central to the ongoing talks, with Israel preparing to receive the released prisoners. Hamas has reiterated that any agreement must include the cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. The disclosure of these terms comes as reports indicate progress toward a multi-stage deal aimed at resolving the conflict and ensuring the return of all Israeli detainees.

