National Turmeric Board To Ensure Better Opportunities For Innovation, Global Promotion: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The establishment of the National Turmeric Board will ensure better opportunities for innovation, global and value addition in turmeric production, Prime Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

The National Turmeric Board, headquartered in Nizamabad, Telangana, will pay special attention to the welfare of 'Golden Spice' farmers, develop good varieties and focus on its exports.

“The establishment of the National Turmeric Board is a matter of immense joy, particularly for our hard-working turmeric farmers across India!” PM Modi posted on X social media platform.

"This will ensure better opportunities for innovation, global promotion and value addition in turmeric production and strengthen the supply chains, benefiting both farmers and consumers alike,” the Prime Minister added.

India has more than 62 per cent share of world turmeric trade. During 2023-24 as many as 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at $226.5 million were exported.

According to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti,“I am immensely pleased to have inaugurated the National Turmeric Board”.

“We are looking to boost production to leverage the increasing popularity of turmeric globally as a kitchen essential and wellness product,” the Union Minister posted on X.

“Our aim is to strengthen the infrastructure, technologies, and skills in the turmeric value chain and preserve and propagate our age-old knowledge of this golden spice to help our farmers, exporters and economy benefit further,” Goyal emphasised.

The Board will also look into creating awareness of the essential and medical properties of turmeric, ways to increase its yield and boost logistics and supply chain to foster trade into newer markets. It will also ensure quality and safety standards of turmeric production and exports.

In FY 2023-24, an area of 3.05 lakh hectares was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 10.74 lakh tonnes. India was responsible for over 70 per cent of global turmeric production as 30 varieties of turmeric are produced in the country.