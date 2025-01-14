Diplomatic efforts to finalize prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas, Israel

(MENAFN) efforts to finalize a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel have intensified, with Qatar facilitating the talks. The Israeli is now caught between American pressure to proceed with the deal and opposition from far-right coalition members, particularly Finance Bezalel Smotrich. If Israeli Prime Minister follows through with the deal as promised to the White House, his coalition government risks collapse if key ministers, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, choose to withdraw. Reports indicate that a potential agreement could be signed this week, with discussions progressing after talks held in Doha, attended by both Israeli and Hamas representatives, as well as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Whitkoff. The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden and Netanyahu discussed the ongoing prisoner exchange talks, with Biden emphasizing the urgency of reaching a ceasefire and facilitating prisoner returns. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also acknowledged progress in the negotiations, though he cautioned that some issues still remain unresolved.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed progress in the prisoner agreement, noting that Israel is actively pursuing the deal and awaits Hamas's response. Meanwhile, Qatar has handed over a "final" draft of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which is now being reviewed by both sides. The draft reportedly includes two phases, each lasting 42 days. One key point of contention is Israel’s demand for a 2-kilometer buffer zone in the northern and eastern Gaza Strip. Despite some remaining gaps, negotiators remain hopeful that a deal could be finalized soon.

