Nicor Gas Celebrates Its First Renewable Natural Gas Interconnection

NAPERVILLE, Ill., January 14, 2025 /3BL/ - Nicor celebrated the opening of its first (RNG) interconnection with Air Liquide's largest RNG facility in the world. The converts biogas from a nearby landfill into through the utility's first-ever RNG interconnection. To mark this historic moment in Illinois's clean energy future, the companies hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by company leaders, local and national elected officials and community partners.

"This interconnection is a significant step forward for Nicor Gas and Southern Company Gas on the path to a sustainable energy future for Illinois and facilitating economy-wide carbon reductions while fueling resiliency, energy security and the growth of the clean energy economy," said Wendell Dallas, president and CEO of Nicor Gas.

The interconnection was established under Nicor Gas' Renewable Gas Interconnection Pilot Program approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission in 2021. This is the utility's first-ever interconnection of a biogas upgrading plant to the Nicor Gas delivery system, which went live June 12, 2024.

Located in Rockford, Illinois, Air Liquide's state-of-the-art plant uses biogas from the adjacent Winnebago Landfill operated by Waste Connections, Inc. to create RNG. The plant is projected to produce approximately 1.3 million Metric Million British thermal units (MMBtu) per year, which is the estimated equivalent to replacing natural gas with RNG in 12,000 homes annually.

RNG is a low-carbon intensity fuel produced from biogas that is derived from organic waste sources such as household waste in landfills, wastewater treatment processes and agriculture. As organic waste decomposes, it produces biogas – a mixture of primarily methane and carbon dioxide. Instead of allowing it to be flared into the atmosphere, Air Liquide's Winnebago facility captures it at the landfill and purifies it into a pipeline-quality gas that is interchangeable with geologic natural gas. In some cases, RNG is one of the only energy sources that can have a negative carbon intensity on a lifecycle basis, depending on the feedstock.

Nicor Gas' pipeline infrastructure is a vital component in enabling reduced emissions for those entities who are purchasing and/or retiring the environmental attributes and delivering energy to end users, as well as encouraging RNG development. The company will receive and retire 13,900 MMbtu annually of environmental attributes associated with this project, contributing directly to Nicor Gas' reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from its operations.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.3 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit nicorgas.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities.

