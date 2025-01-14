Circadian Health Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Its Commitment To Security And Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Industry-Leading Data Protection Standards Reinforce Circadian's Trusted for Virtual Specialty Care

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circadian , a leader in virtual-first specialty care , proudly announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This certification, conducted in accordance with the rigorous standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for Service Organization Controls (SOC), affirms Circadian's dedication to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the highest levels of security and operational excellence.

Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance with an unqualified opinion serves as a testament to Circadian Health's enterprise-grade data protection capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to providing a secure and trusted platform for its customers, health plans, and partners. This milestone underscores Circadian's role as a trusted partner in delivering innovative, virtual-first care to patients across all 50 states.

"At Circadian Health, protecting patient data is as vital as providing exceptional specialty care," said

Chuck Hector, President and Co-Founder of Circadian Health. "This

SOC 2 Type II certification reflects our commitment to operational excellence and the highest standards of data security. As we continue to expand access to virtual specialty care, this achievement ensures that our clients and patients can trust us to handle their most sensitive information with integrity and diligence."

Circadian Health

was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leading provider of security and compliance attestation services for B2B and SaaS companies globally. Prescient Assurance, a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada, specializes in SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more, enabling organizations to meet and exceed compliance standards.

Circadian Health's virtual-first model integrates diagnosis, therapy, and prevention to address chronic conditions such as heart failure, diabetes, and sleep disorders. By combining cutting-edge technology with a secure platform, Circadian empowers patients to manage their health from the comfort of home while offering health plans and employers a scalable solution for improving outcomes and reducing costs.

The SOC 2 Type II certification provides current and prospective clients with third-party assurance that Circadian Health's systems are designed to meet the stringent security, availability, and confidentiality standards that the healthcare industry demands.

About Circadian Health

Circadian Health is revolutionizing chronic care management as the first and only virtual-first provider specializing in cardiometabolic care across all 50 states. Through innovative diagnostics, remote monitoring, and integrated care delivery, Circadian provides seamless, patient-centered solutions for managing complex chronic conditions, including heart failure, diabetes, and sleep disorders. With a groundbreaking hospital-at-home model and interoperable technology, Circadian ensures timely, effective care while reducing disparities and improving outcomes. Dedicated to advancing equitable healthcare, Circadian is shaping the future of chronic disease management. For more information, visit Circadian Health at and follow us on LinkedIn at Circadian Health .

